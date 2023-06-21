"I don't know where my future lies" - WWE's Seth Rollins on possible move to Hollywood 

WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins recently addressed the possibility of moving to Hollywood.

Over the past few decades, several top WWE Superstars have become major stars in Hollywood, including The Rock, John Cena, and Batista. The current World Heavyweight Champion, Seth Rollins, is also seemingly interested in becoming an actor. The 37-year-old is set to make his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut in Captain America: Brave New World next year.

In an interview with Mail Sport's Alex McCarthy, Rollins opened up about following in The Rock, Cena, and Batista's footsteps and potentially moving to Hollywood.

"I don't know where my future lies. I feel, like I said, at this moment wrestling is my future for as long as I can do it at a high level. But there's going to come a day when falling down is going to turn my bones to dust and I will have to start looking elsewhere and seeing what other options there are. I don't think that's coming any time soon and I'm just in the prime of my career right now and there's a lot of years ahead of me," he said.

WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists Seth Rollins on set of Captain America: New World Order. Seth Rollins on set of Captain America: New World Order. https://t.co/g6tfIyNJw7

WWE star Seth Rollins refused to reveal details about his role in Captain America: Brave New World

Seth Rollins will reportedly play the role of a villain in the Serpent Society. He will be a mercenary named Cobra in the upcoming movie Captain America: Brave New World. However, the current World Heavyweight Champion refused to reveal more details about his role in the film in his interview with Mail Sport's Alex McCarthy.

The 37-year-old explained that he could not disclose much information because he was "sworn to a certain level of secrecy."

"I am sworn to a certain level of secrecy, so I can't divulge too much information on that. What I will say in response to your question is that it is cool, it's cool to get opportunities to do something outside of your comfort zone. This is what I love, WWE, professional wrestling, it's all I've ever wanted to do and all I ever intend to do as a career for as long as I can, but anytime you get to a certain level in this industry there's going to be opportunities that come your way and I love taking chances at this point in my career," he said.

