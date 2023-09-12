"I don't know who I'm supposed to care about" - WWE veteran not happy with Drew McIntyre's recent feud (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently spoke about how WWE has been booking Drew McIntyre.

The Scottish Warrior has had some miscommunication and issues with Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston over the last few weeks. This week on RAW, Woods and McIntyre got into an argument backstage, leading to a matchup.

This week on Legion of RAW, Russo mentioned that Drew's problems with The New Day seemed too trivial for them to be brawling about. He acknowledged that McIntyre was a huge star and he was being massively underutilized by the company:

"Again bro, Drew is jealous of Kofi because he won his title in front of people? This is so ridiculous." Russo continued, "We come here and the reason for this match is because Kofi won his title in front of people? I don't know what the outcome is. I don't know who I'm supposed to care about. I don't know why I'm supposed to care about them. I'm a big fan of Drew McIntyre, he could be a movie star. Drew McIntyre has everything in the world going for him but there's no reason to care about whatever they're trying to do here." [From 12:12 - 13:21]

Drew McIntyre overpowered Xavier Woods

Despite putting on a tough fight, Woods was no match for McIntyre during the singles encounter.

Drew started the match strong with some heavy chops before Woods retaliated and sent him to the outside.

The back-and-forth action continued as Woods countered the Alabama Slam. However, McIntyre finally hit the Claymore for the win.

Do you think The Acottish Warrior is slowly moving towards a heel turn? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

