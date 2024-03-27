"I don't know why they didn't put her on the main roster" - Wrestling veteran on Gigi Dolin's current WWE run

WWE NXT Superstars are gearing up for Stand and Deliver, which takes place during WrestleMania weekend. Meanwhile, Konnan spoke about Gigi Dolin and her ongoing run.

Gigi Dolin had a terrific start on WWE's developmental brand when she aligned with Jacy Jayne and Mandy Rose to form Toxic Attraction. However, the star is now barely featured on the brand and has been reduced to side feuds after a fallout with Jacy Jayne.

Speaking on Keepin It 100, a fan asked Konnan about Gigi Dolin's booking in WWE 2K24. The veteran spoke about the star and praised her. However, he was confused with the management's booking of the former two-time NXT Women's Tag Team Champion:

"Probably two years ago, they had bigger plans for her; that's why she's all over the video game. Now, she seems very stale. I don't know why they didn't put her on the main roster, cause she's got charisma, you know. And she can go so. Maybe they don't think... she's not ready yet; I don't know." (From 00:54 to 01:13)

WWE reportedly had plans for Toxic Attraction on the main roster

Toxic Attraction was one of the most successful stables on the developmental brand under the previous regime. The faction established Mandy Rose as a main event star and served as a launching pad for Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne.

However, it all went south for the group when Mandy Rose was released from the promotion. The star's release came as a shock, and there was uncertainty around the rest of the stable's push in WWE at the time.

According to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio, the management had plans for Toxic Attraction on the main roster without Mandy Rose. The two also appeared on Friday Night SmackDown.

However, the company canceled those plans, and Dolin and Jayne spent time on the developmental brand. Later, they feuded on NXT and went their separate ways. Currently, Dolin is in a storyline with Arianna Grace.

