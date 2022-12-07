Vince Russo recently shared his opinion on WWE legend Road Dogg's recent comments, where he claimed to be a better sports entertainer than Bret Hart.

A few weeks back, Road Dogg stated on his podcast that Bret Hart wasn't a "great wrestler" and that he was a better "sports entertainer" than him. With many fans considering The Hitman among the greatest of all time, Dogg faced backlash for his remarks. Many of those within the business also chimed in with their opinions, with some defending the WWE executive while others criticized him.

Now, Vince Russo has shared his views on the same in the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Outlaws. The former WWE writer believes that while Bret Hart was a better in-ring worker than Road Dogg, the latter was a superior sports entertainer than The Hitman. Russo also thinks that his take on the raging debate is something that most people would agree with.

"I'll tell you this. Brian [Road Dogg] was a better sports entertainer than Bret was, Bret was a better wrestler than Brian was, and I saw Brian's show, and Brian said that. He was not a good wrestler. I would say, yes, Road Dogg was a better sports entertainer than Bret Hart, but Bret Hart was a better wrestler than Road Dogg was a wrestler. I don't know if there'll be too many people who'll disagree with that," said Vince Russo. (4:50 - 5:23)

Check out the full video below:

Mideon supports WWE legend Road Dogg's comments

Mideon was among the few who agreed with Road Dogg's remarks. The former WWE star explained that the D-Generation X member was right to claim he was a better sports entertainer than Bret Hart. However, Mideon clarified that when it came to in-ring work, The Hitman was superior to his counterpart.

"Oh, a hundred percent, better sports entertainer," Mideon said when asked about Road Dogg's comments. "Not a better wrestler. Other than him [Henry O. Godwinn], Road Dogg is my best friend. We lived together, we did everything. Brian is not afraid to rock the boat."

90s WWE @90sWWE 30 years ago today, Bret Hart defeated Ric Flair to become WWF champion for the first time 🤟🏼 30 years ago today, Bret Hart defeated Ric Flair to become WWF champion for the first time 🤟🏼 https://t.co/ceTJ2YkuiR

Mideon also pointed out how Bret Hart had "no charisma," similar to Lance Storm and the late Chris Benoit, whom he termed "fantastic" wrestlers.

What do you make of Vince Russo's take on Road Dogg's comments about Bret Hart? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

