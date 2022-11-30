"I didn't like it" - Popular Hall of Famer does not approve of Sami Zayn as part of The Bloodline

WWE legend and Hall of Famer Ric Flair recently mentioned that Sami Zayn was too funny to be part of The Bloodline.

Sami proved his loyalty to The Bloodline at Survivor Series WarGames. In the final moments of the matchup, he prevented the referee from making the three count after Kevin Owens planted Roman Reigns with the Stunner. He then struck KO with a low blow, followed by the Helluva Kick. This allowed Jey Uso to hit a Splash on Owens and pin him for the win.

On this latest episode of To Be The Man podcast, Flair spoke with co-host Conrad Thompson about The Bloodline. He detailed that The Tribal Chief and the rest of his entourage were serious characters, while Zayn was too contrasting and too comical for the faction.

"Looking at Roman and what Bloodline is and how they conduct themselves, I found him bringing way too much comedy to it. But apparently, it's worked. Maybe that's me being old school. But when you got a serious character like The Usos, who I don't even think I have to argue are the best tag team right now in business as heels. Roman is over like nobody else. I didn't like it because the kid is comical. His character is comical." [H/T WrestlingNews.co]

Sami Zayn feels he complements Roman Reigns and The Bloodline

While Ric Flair may disapprove of his Honorary Uce status, Sami Zayn still feels he's brought something unique for The Bloodline to bounce off of.

During a recent interview with BT Sport, Zayn mentioned that joining the faction elevated him into the main event picture.

He added that his presence helped Roman and the other members to add more layers to their gimmick. Zayn believed that Reigns did not just want to be The Head of the Table but to show some more range as a character.

"I provide a foil for him that allows him as a character to let his guard down a little bit. So, we can get to see a different side of Roman Reigns and I always think, not only him, but I would think any performer wants to add that level of depth to the character. So you're not just one thing."

Sami Zayn got into a heated argument with Kevin Owens on the latest episode of RAW, and they cut off their friendship. The Honorary Uce also remarked that he no longer needs KO because he has "family" in The Bloodline.

It remains to be seen how this storyline will develop in the coming weeks.

Do you agree with Ric Flair's opinion of Sami Zayn? Sound off in the comments section below.

