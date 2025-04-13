"I don't like Paul Heyman" - WWE veteran comes clean with his thoughts about the legendary manager (Exclusive)

Paul Heyman is undeniably one of the biggest names in WWE history despite having worked on-screen almost exclusively as a manager. However, a veteran apparently doesn't think much of him and is disappointed with his booking in the company.
The veteran in question, Vince Russo, recently spoke about how Heyman's character as The Wiseman hasn't received much backing in terms of living up to his name. According to him, Heyman's clients have lost important matches too many times, which has affected the credibility of his moniker.
Speaking on Writing with Russo, the WWE veteran stated:
"Let's make no bones about it. I don't like Paul Heyman, okay? This is not about me not liking Paul Heyman. This is about, bro, you've got a guy that you know is The Advocate, and he is The Wiseman. Bro, everybody who has been with him has lost, and you've never shown me why is he The Wiseman. Why is he the... You have never shown me that." [2:58 onwards]
He added:
"Now if this guy, bro, if the story was every champion he's ever backed has never lost under his tutelage, that's one thing. That's not the story, bro. So, that's the part that's really hard for me to digest." [3:58 onwards]
The WWE veteran also criticized Roman Reigns' match for WrestleMania 41
According to Vince Russo, Roman Reigns going up against CM Punk and Seth Rollins is not a very good booking choice considering the level of stakes involved.
Speaking on the same episode of Writing with Russo, the WWE veteran stated:
"I can't believe that that's the stakes. I mean the stakes of this match, bro, you have three obviously of the biggest stars in the WWE, and the stakes are over a 65-year-old freaking manager? Like, those are the stakes? And again, I am just gonna go back to the casual fan. Any casual fan watching this would say the same exact thing, 'Why do I care who the manager goes with?' They would say the same exact thing I am saying." [0:47 onwards]
As of now, it remains to be seen what is next for Paul Heyman, especially what consequences he might face for his decision to stand by The Best in the World and deny the OTC's command to say no to Punk.
