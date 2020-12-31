'I'll put myself on the market, have a few more matches' - X-Pac getting ready for one final run

Sean Waltman, aka X-Pac, has revealed his intentions on having one final run as an active in-ring competitor on the recent edition of his X-Pac 1,2,360 podcast.

X-Pac revealed that he had hepatitis C for a long time, and thankfully for him, he has now fully recovered. X-Pac said that he tested positive for hepatitis C when he returned to TNA, and the diagnosis meant that he was not cleared to wrestle by several companies, including TNA/IMPACT Wrestling and WWE.

He was also not given the green signal by a few state athletic commissions. X-Pac, however, would continue to do small matches until 2019.

"I had hepatitis C for a long time. I tested positive for it when I came back to TNA. After that, I couldn't get cleared in certain states with athletic commissions, so TNA and WWE couldn't really have me in matches. I would just do little matches, nothing serious, no blood or anything. Now I'm cured, everyone.

X-Pac disclosed that he spent $100,000 to recover, but he now feels great.

"Just this year. I hadn't mentioned it publicly. It cost $100,000 for treatment. It's $1,000 a pill, one pill every day. I feel great. Some people are going, 'How come he never came back?' That's the reason."

X-Pac added that he intends to get his torn ACL fixed sometime next year before he pushes to have one final run.

"Now, that's clear. I'm going to get my knee fixed; I've had a torn ACL since the turn of this decade, like 2008 or something. I'm going to get that fixed, and sometime next year; I'll put myself on the market, have a few more matches. Everyone thinks they have one more run left in them. Anywhere I run, it'd have to be a sprint."

I've probably got half a dozen good, hard matches in me: X-Pac is serious about a full-time wrestling return

X-Pac is also ready to have a regular schedule, but he wasn't sure whether he wants it. The former Cruiserweight Champion said that while he can still have matches with his ACL issues, he would like to get it fixed before committing to a final run.

"No. I could [do a regular schedule], I don't know if I want to. I've probably got half a dozen good, hard matches in me. When I tore my ACL, I've had some really good matches, even with that. I just want to get it fixed, it's not that I can't have matches with it. If I'm going to do a last run, I want that to be [fixed]." H/t Fightful

X-Pac is 48 years old, and we're unsure whether he will be able to wrestle for the WWE again. However, many companies out there would be willing to give a fit X-Pac a platform to have a few more matches. X-Pac's last match took place in April 2019.

What do you guys think? Would you like to see X-Pac have one final run?