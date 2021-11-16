"I'll show you my true colors" - Shinsuke Nakamura responds to WWE RAW Superstar ahead of Survivor Series match

Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura took to Twitter to send a message to United States Champion Damian Priest ahead of their clash at WWE Survivor Series.

Earlier tonight, Priest made some strong comments towards Nakamura on the social media site to hype up the Champion vs. Champion match at the upcoming pay-per-view.

Not one to back down from a challenge, Shinsuke Nakamura took the time to respond to Damian Priest. The King of Strong Style said the following:

"I’ll show you my true colors, Hagámoslo," tweeted Shinsuke Nakamura.

Although Priest was not present on tonight's RAW, The Archer of Infamy has been on a roll for the past few weeks by successfully defending his US title against various opponents.

Two weeks ago on the Red brand, he took on T-Bar in a brutal no-disqualification match where both superstars gave hell to each other. Even though Damian Priest won, he walked away with a few battle-scars that were inflicted on him by kendo shots from his opponent.

Meanwhile, Shinsuke Nakamura and his partner Rick Boogs recently suffered a loss at the hands of Los Lotharios last week on SmackDown. It also didn't help Nakamura's case in the least as he was the one who took the pin.

Damian Priest vs. Shinsuke Nakamura at WWE Survivor Series

As both superstars have never faced each other in or outside a WWE ring, their first-ever match could prove to be something for fans to look forward to.

Although both Priest and Nakamura share a similar physique and striking style, it goes without saying that the United States Champion has the bigger momentum heading into the pay-per-view event if solely judged on their recent win-loss record.

But as we have seen before, Nakamura can even the odds easily when he sets his mind into it and it wouldn't be fair to undermine The King of Strong Style at Survivor Series.

It remains to be seen which of these champions will come out on top at the pay-per-view in a battle for brand supremacy. Let us know your thoughts in the comments section.

