"I'll take it" - 41-year-old superstar reveals another WWE milestone

A veteran WWE Superstar has accomplished another incredible milestone.

Natalya signed with WWE in 2007 and has put together a Hall of Fame-worthy resume during her tenure with the promotion. The former champion is currently a part of the RAW roster and has been on a losing streak as of late.

The 41-year-old has lost to NXT Women's Champion Becky Lynch, Tegan Nox, and Piper Niven in the past month on WWE RAW. However, she has accomplished a ton during her career and recently revealed that she holds another record in the company.

Speaking with Chris Van Vliet on the Insight podcast, Natalya told of how a fan pointed out that she has the record for the most submission wins in WWE history. She admitted that she thought Bret Hart held the record, but her husband, former superstar TJ Wilson, stated that The Hitman didn't always win his matches with the Sharpshooter.

"There’s one that they’re looking into because a fan on Twitter pointed out to me that I have the most submission wins of any man or woman in WWE history, and I was like I have more wins than Bret Hart? Well, submissions because TJ pointed out, the wrestling savant that TJ is, he’s like Bret didn’t always win with the Sharpshooter. He’s like you’ve won a lot of matches with the Sharpshooter. But Bret won a lot of his matches with roll-ups and quick pins and things. So I was like, damn it, I’ll take it, another world record. I’ll take it. But it’s fun," she said. [H/T: Ringside News]

Natalya breaks character to praise former WWE rival

Natalya recently praised Becky Lynch for her ability to work with everyone in the company.

In an exclusive interview with Bill Apter of Sportskeeda Wrestling, the RAW star praised Becky Lynch for her versatility as a performer. She noted that Lynch can make whatever she is given work on WWE television.

"What I really love more than anything about Becky is that she has the ability to be good, be bad, be on top, be the champ. She can win, she can lose, she can work with new talent, she can work with seasoned veterans. She has the ability to be a chameleon in the best way where no matter what it is that she's given, she can make it work." [3:47 – 4:12]

You can check out the full interview in the video below:

Natalya has already attained several Guinness World Records throughout her illustrious career. It will be interesting to see what else she can accomplish in the world of professional wrestling in the years ahead.

