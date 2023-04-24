"I love him to death" - Senior Hollywood executive sends heartfelt message to John Cena

John Cena turned 46 on April 23rd, and wishes have poured in for the WWE Superstar from all around the globe. Senior Hollywood filmmaker and executive James Gunn also sent out a heartfelt message to wish The Cenation Leader.

Cena has been making it big in Hollywood ever since transitioning into the world of acting. He has worked hard on his skills to become a top name in the industry.

The 16-time WWE World Champion last competed in the WWE ring at WrestleMania 39. He gave Austin Theory a big push at the event by taking the fall during the United States Championship contest.

John Cena has worked with James Gunn on a few projects in Hollywood. Their friendship kicked off during the filming of The Suicide Squad, and they have been working on the Peacemaker project since.

Taking to Twitter, Gunn sent out a heartfelt message to John Cena on his birthday. The former wrote that he couldn’t wait to work with the 16-time World Champion again.

"Happy Birthday, @johncena! One of the great joys of my life has been working with this man, a person of incredible talent, compassion, integrity and kindness. I love him to death and am counting the days until we work together again. Here he is killing it on the dance floor at our wedding with the Peacemaker dance. ❤️"

Check out his tweet below:

HBO Max will likely keep the pairing of John Cena and James Gunn for Peacemaker for years to come as the two have delivered on the project.

Four other stars share their birthdays with WWE Superstar John Cena

John Cena is arguably the biggest name in sports entertainment today. He has also become one of the most sought-after actors in Hollywood, and fans could see the WWE Superstar branch into directing and producing soon.

The Cenation Leader celebrated his birthday on April 23, the same date as four other active wrestling stars. WWE NXT star Dijak celebrates his birthday on the same date and has sent out a message to Cena this year.

DIJAK @DijakWWE



Anyway here’s a clip of him kicking my ass, HBD Sharing a birthday with John Cena is such a continual shot to my ego, like I’m not even the most popular WWE wrestler from Massachusetts born today wtf.Anyway here’s a clip of him kicking my ass, HBD @JohnCena Sharing a birthday with John Cena is such a continual shot to my ego, like I’m not even the most popular WWE wrestler from Massachusetts born today wtf.Anyway here’s a clip of him kicking my ass, HBD @JohnCena. https://t.co/98ClMGBfFh

Meanwhile, AEW’s biggest female stars, Jamie Hayter and Britt Baker, also celebrate their birthdays on April 23. Two-time IMPACT World Champion Moose was born exactly seven years after Cena.

It looks like many people born on April 23rd have found success in the wrestling ring.

Does that make it a lucky date for the wrestling industry? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

