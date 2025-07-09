"I love my girl" - Former WWE champion on relationship with Charlotte Flair

Charlotte Flair posted an article on The Players' Tribune. There, she reflected on her life and her illustrious career in wrestling.

She addressed several topics and referred to the female wrestlers who influenced her career, and one of them was former Divas champion Saraya (aka Paige), who recently teased a comeback to WWE.

"Paige. She’s NOT a BLONDE!! This WOMAN is CUSSING!! Lol. Paige was the first wrestler who I was truly enamored with. Not even kidding, I literally dressed as Paige for Halloween one year. And when I saw her wrestle Emma (at NXT Arrival in 2014), that was such a huge deal. That was the moment I realized, OK — wrestling isn’t something I want to do. It’s something I have to do," The Queen wrote.

Saraya took to her social media handle and had nothing but love for the 14-time Women's World Champion.

"I love my girl," she wrote on X (fka Twitter), along with a loving emoji, revealing the great relationship.

With that in mind, it will be interesting to see if Saraya comes back to WWE and whether she will go to SmackDown to work with Charlotte Flair.

Charlotte Flair opens up about infamous promo with Tiffany Stratton on SmackDown

Tiffany Stratton defended the WWE Women's Championship against the 2025 Royal Rumble winner, Charlotte Flair, at WrestleMania 41. The build-up to the match was intense and led to an infamous promo where Stratton took a personal shot at The Queen, referring to her real-life divorces.

Flair referred to that infamous promo in her piece at The Players' Tribune and revealed that she was affected by that.

"So when it got mentioned in Chicago that I have an “0–3 record at marriages” … yeah, it rocked me legit. I’m not too proud to tell you that. I don’t need everyone thinking I’m playing 5-D chess all of the time. My reaction to that line was as genuine as it gets. Because — and maybe this makes me naive — in my head?? Charlotte hasn’t been divorced. So I wasn’t expecting it to come up in that promo….. and then all of a sudden I had an entire arena cheering as I got mocked for something that was (and frankly still is) devastating to me," The Queen wrote.

Flair is currently part of the women's tag team division with Alexa Bliss, but she could cross paths with Stratton soon on SmackDown.

