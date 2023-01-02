"I love you guys" - Bayley sends heartfelt message to former WWE Tag Team Champions

Bayley sent a heartfelt message to former two-time WWE RAW Tag Team Champions The Revival, now known as FTR in All Elite Wrestling.

The team had a career year in 2022 but has fallen on hard times as of late. FTR have been the number one contenders for eternity and were finally given an AEW Tag Team Championship match against The Acclaimed but came up short.

To make matters worse, FTR lost the ROH Tag Team Championship to The Briscoes in a Dog Collar Match at Final Battle last month. Harwood and Wheeler spent six years with WWE before being granted their release in April 2020.

Dax Harwood of FTR recently launched a podcast with co-host Matt Koon. The first episode was a massive success as former AEW World Champion CM Punk was the topic. The show's official Twitter account announced that this week's episode will be about the team's friendship with Bayley and Sasha Banks.

After being announced as one of the topics for this week's episode of the FTR podcast, the Role Model took to Twitter to send a heartfelt message to her old pals Dax and Cash.

"😍🤑🫠 I love you guys," tweeted Bayley.

Vince Russo believes WWE missed the boat with Bayley's character

Wrestling veteran Vince Russo poked fun at Bayley's character on WWE RAW.

She is currently the leader of Damage CTRL on the red brand but is the only one in the group without a title. Bayley lost to Bianca Belair several times in 2022 as IYO SKY and Dakota Kai have held their own as the Women's Tag Team Champions.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW show, Russo suggested that WWE missed the boat with Bayley's character on the red brand.

"She [Bayley] should have been a Karen! They so missed the boat on it! Like, how do you not look at her? That she is a typical Karen. She would have gotten so much [Heat]. How do you miss that? That's what they should have done!" [From 56:00 onwards]

FTR has thrived since their departure from the company a couple of years ago. Only time will tell if Dax and Cash ever find their way back to the promotion now that there has been a regime change at the top of the company.

