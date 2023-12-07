"I love you Sami"- JoJo Offerman reacts to current WWE star's recent visit; sends heart-rending message

JoJo Offerman has sent a heart-rending message to a current WWE star after the latter's recent visit to her and her children. The name in question is Samantha Irvin.

Irvin has been an integral part of WWE since she joined in April 2021 as a ring announcer. She started her career on NXT and then shifted to SmackDown in 2022. Samantha has moved to Monday Night RAW, where her real-life fiancée, Ricochet, also performs.

Samantha Irvin and JoJo Offerman are close friends in real life. The WWE ring announcer recently visited her friend and posted several pictures and videos of them singing together on Instagram.

Now, Offerman has sent an emotional message to Irvin. She first commented under Samantha's post and then uploaded a story expressing her love for the 28-year-old.

"I love you Sami and I love singing with you," JoJo Offerman reacted on her Instagram story.

Screenshot of JoJo Offerman's comment under Samantha Irvin's post and her Instagram story.

JoJo Offerman shared an emotional message after WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt passed away

Offerman took to her Instagram to post a couple of photos alongside late WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt and wrote an emotional message.

Offerman wrote that Wyatt was the kindest, funniest, and most caring man in the world. She also mentioned that her fiancé always made everyone around him feel special.

"Windham truly gave me a love that will last a lifetime and oh baby I thank him for that. He was the kindest, funniest, most caring man in the world. He made me feel beyond special every single day. He made everyone feel special, which was one of the million things I loved about him. Our bond was magical, something only the two of us understood. And that beautiful bond brought two perfect babies into the world," wrote Jojo.

