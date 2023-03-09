“I love them” - Former WWE Women’s Champion sparks online debate with controversial food choice

Former SmackDown Women's Champion Carmella made her return to WWE TV on Monday Night RAW last month and has quickly reestablished her position on the roster. As it turns out, she is also a fan of the Biscoff cookies.

Delta Air Lines implied via a recent Twitter post that they are serving extra Biscoff cookies on flights. Kayla Braxton wanted no part of it, as she reacted by claiming that the biscuits aren't something anybody would want to have.

In response to Kayla's tweet, Carmella stated that she "loves them."

Carmella recently teased a tag team partnership with another returning star: Chelsea Green. The duo have been receiving strong backing from fans.

Triple H set to align the popular stars on WWE RAW

The WWE women's tag team division has had a void since its inception, owing to a lack of storylines and depth. Ronda Rousey recently took a shot at the division, via Twitter:

"Apparently the entirety of the Smackdown tag division is @NatbyNature plus whatever poor soul she can recruit to her lost cause this week. #USOs defend their title every week, #DamageCNTRL has defended like twice in 6 months. What the hell is going on here?"

Bayley has also gone on to state on record that "there's still a lot that can be done" in the women's tag team division. Damage CTRL is by far the sole faction that has made a significant impact among the female wrestlers on the roster in recent times.

According to Xero News, Triple H & Co. is looking to pair Carmella and Chelsea Green as a full-fledged tag team soon.

If WWE continues to build tag teams of substance like the Princess of Staten Island and "Karen," it will certainly bolster the women's tag team division.

Which other wrestlers do you think should form a tag team post-WrestleMania 39? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

