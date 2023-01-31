"I love uuuuu"- Liv Morgan sends a heartfelt message to released WWE star

WWE Superstar Liv Morgan shares a close bond with many formerly released talents. She has an extremely close relationship with Lana, aka CJ Perry, who was present at the Royal Rumble to support her best friend. After the event, Liv sent a heartfelt message to the 37-year-old.

The former SmackDown Women's Champion put on a star-making performance at the Royal Rumble. She lasted over an hour in the marquee battle royal and was the last wrestler to be eliminated despite coming in at #2.

After the event, Lana shared a backstage selfie with Morgan, praising the WWE star for her performance at the event.

"I am so proud of @YaOnlyLivvOnce lasting over an hour in the #RoyalRumble last night !!!! The pastel hair on you is also *fire emojis*," tweeted CJ Perry.

Liv was quick to respond to her real-life friend with a tweet of her own:

"Hahahah I love uuuuu," she tweeted.

Liv and Lana are often spotted together outside the squared circle. The former WWE star even joked about moving in with Morgan in the past.

What's next for Liv Morgan in WWE?

Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley made history at the recently concluded Royal Rumble PLE. Both wrestlers now hold the record for the longest time spent in a single Women's Royal Rumble match.

Liv has been on an impressive run since the beginning of last year. She won the 2022 edition of Women's Money in the Bank and went on to cash in on Ronda Rousey to become the SmackDown Women's Champion. She also defeated The Rowdy One in a singles match before eventually dropping the title to her.

Since losing the title, Liv Morgan has displayed a new 'extreme' side of her. Sonya Deville experienced the same during her brief feud with Morgan.

Love y’all 🖤 Keep working hard, keep fighting for your dreams, & remember.. there’s always room for improvementLove y’all 🖤 Keep working hard, keep fighting for your dreams, & remember.. there’s always room for improvement ✨Love y’all 🖤 https://t.co/zIcvqTwzmG

The 28-year-old also insisted on entering the Women's Royal Rumble at the #1 spot. While she wasn't the first participant in the match, she technically did start the bout. She lasted 1 hour and 3 seconds to break the record previously held by Bianca Belair. Liv also eliminated three female stars during this time.

