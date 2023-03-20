"I love the wrestling multiverse" - Fans react to AEW star arresting Roman Reigns five years ago

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is arguably the most recognizable superstar in the business today. He has had several major rivalries in the company, many of which have come against Brock Lesnar.

The two superstars were neck-deep in a rivalry against each other in 2018. On the March 19, 2018, episode of WWE RAW, Roman Reigns was arrested by a trio of US Marshals (local wrestlers) in the storyline.

Eagle-eyed fans were quick to point out that one of the local wrestlers who played the role of a US Marshal was none-other-than AEW star, Ricky Starks. The former FTW Champion appeared in many cameos involving top superstars in WWE before he was signed to All Elite Wrestling.

On the fifth anniversary of The Tribal Chief’s on-screen arrest, a fan shared a video where Ricky Starks can be seen arresting Reigns with other US Marshals.

After viewing the clip, wrestling fans on Twitter reacted to the AEW star arresting The Tribal Chief five years ago.

Check out the reactions below:

Chris @EmperorChris446 @womenswrestli17 Stuff like this always feels illegal. Like that Britt Baker NXT match @womenswrestli17 Stuff like this always feels illegal. Like that Britt Baker NXT match 💀

StreamGawd @StreamGawd1007 @womenswrestli17 Idk wtf yo believe anymore. This a deepfake edit aint it 🤣🤣🤣 @womenswrestli17 Idk wtf yo believe anymore. This a deepfake edit aint it 🤣🤣🤣

KenDoll88 @bharmon0504 @womenswrestli17 He should be there now. He be great for Wwe. @womenswrestli17 He should be there now. He be great for Wwe.

Two years after the incident, Ricky Starks was picked up by WWE’s rival promotion AEW. He is now one of the hardest-working wrestlers on the roster, and many fans want to see him jump ship and join the Stamford-based promotion down the line.

Roman Reigns is set to face former AEW star Cody Rhodes at WWE WrestleMania 39

Cody Rhodes returned to the company at WrestleMania 38 and kickstarted a rivalry with Seth Rollins. An injury kept The American Nightmare out for some time, but he returned at the 2023 Royal Rumble and became Roman Reigns’ next challenger.

Rhodes vs. Reigns will be the main event on the second night of WrestleMania 39. He will be the first ex-AEW star to challenge The Tribal Chief for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

WWE veteran Vince Russo appeared on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW to discuss The American Nightmare’s recent promo on the show. He predicted that the creative team is setting up a heel turn for Cody Rhodes.

Check out what he had to say:

"I gotta be honest, I am watching this thing and two things tonight, and I am really saying, bro, are they already setting him up to be a heel? In other words, is he going to do something heelish to beat Roman Reigns, and Reigns becomes the babyface after that? Because first of all, we had the comment about this somebody, 'I wanna be somebody.'"

Sportskeeda Wrestling @SKWrestling_

Vote for Cody Rhodes bit.ly/3yizit2 Cody Rhodes wants Roman Reigns to acknowledge him!Vote for Cody Rhodes Cody Rhodes wants Roman Reigns to acknowledge him!Vote for Cody Rhodes ➡️ bit.ly/3yizit2 https://t.co/mnOYSpikUR

Russo insisted that Cody would turn heel after WrestleMania 39 and ensure that Roman Reigns remains out of the title picture.

It would be great to see the title change hands at The Grandest Stage of Them All. However, things could turn ugly if The Bloodline gets involved and ensures that Reigns comes out on top in the main event.

Do you want to see the former AEW star defeat Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

