"I love you" - Rey Mysterio sends an emotional message

WWE Superstar Rey Mysterio is seen as a big icon of the Lucha Libre style of wrestling. The mighty luchador is a celebrated veteran and is still raking up championship wins and leads the stable Latino World Order (LWO). Notably, the ex-WWE US Champion recently sent an emotional message to someone who had a big contribution to his legacy.

Rey Mysterio shared a tweet on X highlighting a major tribute paid by WWE to Hall of Famer Eddie Guerrero. The tweet carried a video of a new biographical episode produced by the company portraying the departed superstar’s legacy. Mysterio also penned a few heartfelt words in the caption to one of his closest friends in the company.

“Viva La Raza! Love you always! WWE Legends TONIGHT, 8/7c only on @aetv.”

Rey Mysterio also quoted the first few words of the entrance theme of Eddie Guerrero, Viva La Raza in his tweet. The video clip showcased the late pro wrestler's impact on WWE, with many fighters, luchadors or not, replicating his iconic frog splash. Sadly, Guerrero’s career came to a premature halt after his untimely demise on November 13, 2005.

Notably, Eddie Guerrero is a constant presence in the heart of Rey Mysterio and he never fails to portray his feelings about him. In fact, just half a year ago, he penned a note about how his son Dirty Dom could’ve used his influence had he been alive.

Rey Mysterio cherishes what was and what could have been

November 2023 marked the 18th death anniversary of Eddie Guerrero. Notably, if the Latino Heat had been living today, his paths would have surely crossed against Dominik Mysterio in WWE. Thinking of this scenario, Rey Mysterio added a post on Instagram with a heartfelt caption.

“18 yrs ago, today, after your passing & will forever continue to love you, miss you and honor your memory. I have imagined so many times over & over how incredible it would be seeing you by Dominik’s side in present moment, but completely satisfied that he was by your side in 2005 before you left us, is a true blessing!! Love & Miss you WeeWeeto ✝️ 🫶🏼❤️#VivaLaRaza🇲🇽 #RIP.”

As Mysterio continues to harbor and honor the memories of his late friend, he is still delivering top-tier matches in WWE. He could soon participate in a match where he might put his mask on the line. It would be interesting to see if the mighty luchador is able to overcome yet another big challenge in his career.

