"I loved this match" - WWE star reacts to 4th anniversary of Submission match against Becky Lynch

A 41-year-old superstar has reacted to the fourth anniversary of her submission match against Becky Lynch at WWE SummerSlam 2019.

Becky Lynch is scheduled to battle Trish Stratus on next Monday's edition of RAW at the Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg. The two superstars have been involved in a feud for months, and Lynch is out for revenge after losing to Stratus at Night of Champions in May.

Zoey Stark made her main roster debut at Night of Champions and helped Trish Stratus pick up the win. Lynch defeated Stark on the July 24 edition of the red brand to earn another shot at the Hall of Famer. It appeared that the rematch was destined to take place at WWE SummerSlam, but instead was rescheduled to Monday's episode of RAW.

Natalya took to Twitter today to reflect on her rivalry against Becky Lynch from 2019. A wrestling fan pointed out that today marks the fourth anniversary of her submission match against The Man at SummerSlam.

Despite Lynch picking up the victory to retain the RAW Women's Championship at the premium live event four years ago, Natalya disclosed that she still loves the match in the post seen below.

Natalya on the Submission match at SummerSlam 2019.

WWE RAW star Natalya breaks character to praise Becky Lynch

Natalya recently praised Becky Lynch for her ability to work with everyone and make the most out of whatever she is given.

Lynch has always been a reliable performer for WWE and has become one of the biggest stars in the company over the past several years. In an exclusive interview with Bill Apter of Sportskeeda Wrestling, Natalya noted that the 36-year-old can make everything work and can work with anyone on the roster.

"What I really love more than anything about Becky is that she has the ability to be good, be bad, be on top, be the champ. She can win, she can lose, she can work with new talent, she can work with seasoned veterans. She has the ability to be a chameleon in the best way where no matter what it is that she's given, she can make it work." [3:47 – 4:12]

You can check out the full interview in the video below:

Natalya also offered to partner with Lynch on WWE RAW and noted that the two have never teamed together. Only time will tell what the future holds for Becky Lynch on the red brand following her rivalry with Trish Stratus.

