"I loved you. You never loved me" - Solo Sikoa shares heartbreaking WWE message

Solo Sikoa had some heartbreaking words for Jacob Fatu during their United States Championship match at Night of Champions. The two had been allies in the new Bloodline, with Fatu initially working to protect Sikoa before things soured between them.
At the Saudi Arabia PLE, the contest between the former allies was full of back-and-forth action, and a clip from the match by WWE on X has revealed Sikoa's heartbreaking message to The Samoan Werewolf.
"I loved you! You never loved me. Now, I'mma [sic] take your a** out," Solo Sikoa can be heard saying, as he has Fatu in a headlock. [0:02-0:06]
This was an interesting choice of words by The Street Champion, as Fatu's initial few months in the new Bloodline were characterized by him repeatedly uttering the words, "I love you, Solo!"
Sikoa eventually won the United States Championship from Fatu in Riyadh, thanks to interference from JC Mateo, a returning Tonga Loa, and a debuting Tala Tonga (FKA Hikuleo).
This marked Solo Sikoa's first singles title win on the main roster. With JC Mateo, Tonga Loa, and Tala Tonga by his side and Tama Tonga set to return, the newly crowned US Champion has surrounded himself with solid backups. This could make the task of recapturing the title a little more difficult for Jacob Fatu.
Jacob Fatu's former partner offers his help against Solo Sikoa
Jacob Fatu will have a lot to do if he is to win back the United States Championship. The Samoan Werewolf will be heavily outnumbered if he chooses to go at it alone, but he has been offered some help.
Shortly after Jacob's defeat at Night of Champions, Zilla Fatu, who is a cousin of both The Tribal Wolf and Solo Sikoa, expressed his disapproval of the outcome in a video. He also sent a message to Jacob, stating that he is ''one phone call away.'' Notably, Zilla and Jacob have previously worked together on the independent circuit, including in Game Changer Wrestling (GCW).
"Hey Jacob, let me know. One phone call away. Hello?" Zilla said.
It will be interesting to see if Jacob manages to dethrone Sikoa in the coming weeks.
