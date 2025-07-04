"I loved you. You never loved me" - Solo Sikoa shares heartbreaking WWE message

Solo Sikoa had some heartbreaking words for Jacob Fatu during their United States Championship match at Night of Champions. The two had been allies in the new Bloodline, with Fatu initially working to protect Sikoa before things soured between them.

Ad

At the Saudi Arabia PLE, the contest between the former allies was full of back-and-forth action, and a clip from the match by WWE on X has revealed Sikoa's heartbreaking message to The Samoan Werewolf.

"I loved you! You never loved me. Now, I'mma [sic] take your a** out," Solo Sikoa can be heard saying, as he has Fatu in a headlock. [0:02-0:06]

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Did Goldberg ruin Bray Wyatt's career? - Watch Now!

This was an interesting choice of words by The Street Champion, as Fatu's initial few months in the new Bloodline were characterized by him repeatedly uttering the words, "I love you, Solo!"

Sikoa eventually won the United States Championship from Fatu in Riyadh, thanks to interference from JC Mateo, a returning Tonga Loa, and a debuting Tala Tonga (FKA Hikuleo).

This marked Solo Sikoa's first singles title win on the main roster. With JC Mateo, Tonga Loa, and Tala Tonga by his side and Tama Tonga set to return, the newly crowned US Champion has surrounded himself with solid backups. This could make the task of recapturing the title a little more difficult for Jacob Fatu.

Ad

Jacob Fatu's former partner offers his help against Solo Sikoa

Jacob Fatu will have a lot to do if he is to win back the United States Championship. The Samoan Werewolf will be heavily outnumbered if he chooses to go at it alone, but he has been offered some help.

Shortly after Jacob's defeat at Night of Champions, Zilla Fatu, who is a cousin of both The Tribal Wolf and Solo Sikoa, expressed his disapproval of the outcome in a video. He also sent a message to Jacob, stating that he is ''one phone call away.'' Notably, Zilla and Jacob have previously worked together on the independent circuit, including in Game Changer Wrestling (GCW).

Ad

"Hey Jacob, let me know. One phone call away. Hello?" Zilla said.

Ad

It will be interesting to see if Jacob manages to dethrone Sikoa in the coming weeks.

Please credit WWE's X and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling if you take quotes from the first half of this article.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sherjeel Malik Sherjeel Malik is a writer at Sportskeeda and covers pro wrestling. He was hooked on the product from the moment he saw The Hardy Boyz jumping off ladders during the Attitude Era. While he comes from an engineering background, Sherjeel’s love for pro wrestling and content writing led him to pursue a career in sports journalism. Before assuming his current role at Sportskeeda, Sherjeel worked at other reputable organizations for five years.



While writing articles, he ensures that he only relies on credible sources for information and covers relevant subjects that do not project an agenda against a particular person or association. WWE legend Paul Heyman once shared Sherjeel’s work on his social media handle.



Sherjeel’s earliest memory of pro wrestling is watching Stone Cold Steve Austin and The Undertaker square off for the WWE Title in the main event of a pay-per-view in 1998. His favorite wrestlers are Randy Orton and Jeff Hardy. While he admires Orton for his character work as a heel, he looks up to Jeff because of his unique wrestling style and risk-taking ability.



If he could go back to the Attitude Era, Sherjeel would like to manage Ken Shamrock and be his mouthpiece. He feels Shamrock’s promo skills prevented him from becoming a main event-level act in WWE. Hence, he would like to help the UFC Hall of Famer get over with fans.



When not writing about pro wrestling, he likes to read classics and fiction books. Know More

One wrong move ended Big E's career - Watch Here!