"I'm already a king" - 35-year-old makes bold claim following WWE RAW

A 35-year-old WWE Superstar has made a bold claim following their dominant victory on RAW. The King and Queen of the Ring tournaments are currently underway on WWE television, with the finals taking place at the premium live event in Saudi Arabia later this month.

Bronson Reed dominated Alpha Academy's Akira Tozawa last night on the red brand in a match that barely lasted over a minute. Chad Gable was irate with his stablemate following the loss.

Reed took to social media today to boast about his impressive victory. He noted that he didn't need to participate in the King of the Ring tournament because he considers himself to already be a king.

"I don't need no tournament ... I'm already a king," he wrote.

Sami Zayn is set to defend his Intercontinental Championship against Bronson Reed and Chad Gable at WWE King and Queen of the Ring later this month. Zayn picked up a victory over Alpha Academy's Otis last night on the red brand, which prompted Gable to slap his stablemate in the face.

The crowd got behind Otis after the incident, but the former Money in the Bank winner ultimately followed Gable backstage.

Bronson Reed expresses frustration following recent edition of WWE RAW

WWE star Bronson Reed has been frustrated with his lack of results on the main roster and is hoping for a big year in 2024.

Speaking to a cameraman following his loss in a Gauntlet match on the red brand last month, the big man vented his frustrations. He noted that he has all of the tools to be successful in the company but hasn't gotten it done so far.

"I don't know what I have to do. You know, I said 2024 was gonna be Big Bronson Reed's year. It's gonna get it done. I don't understand, I have all the tools, I'm one of the biggest men on the roster, I'm dynamic, I have everything it takes to get those opportunities. To go against people like Gunther, to go against people like Seth Rollins. But for some reason, I can't get it done," he said.

Bronson Reed has the chance to capture his first title on the main roster at WWE King and Queen of the Ring later this month. Only time will tell if the former NXT North American Champion can emerge victorious at the premium live event on May 25.

