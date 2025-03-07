"I’m baaaaack," declares former WWE Universal Champion 

A former WWE Universal Champion is gearing up to write the final chapter of his legendary career. Hall of Famer Goldberg recently provided an update on his condition ahead of his impending retirement match.

The legend hasn't appeared since the Bad Blood Premium Live Event last year, where he jumped the barricade and nearly got into a fight with Gunther. The Ring General insulted the WCW icon that night and planted the seeds for a blockbuster match. Many thought the match between the two men would happen at WrestleMania 41, but Goldberg underwent stem cell therapy to repair some issues and has not been training.

Earlier today, the 58-year-old WWE Hall of Famer took to Instagram to provide the latest on his health after undergoing the stem cell treatment.

In the caption of the post, he stated that he was back.

"I’m baaaaack….."

It seems that the legend has resumed training for his retirement match in WWE, which is potentially set to take place sometime this year. The star also stated that he was back after receiving stem cell treatment and that he survived a three-weak break from the gym.

"Just a quick note for today, I survived the three-week break from the gym after my stem cell treatment. So the acronym for today is WTFO. If you know you know."

Check out his Instagram post below:

Latest reports regarding Goldberg vs. Gunther happening in WWE

Recent reports have indicated that the rumored match between WWE World Heavyweight Champion Gunther and Goldberg is no longer on the table.

There's no word on who the WWE Hall of Famer will face in his final match in the Stamford-based promotion. However, he revealed that his swan song will take place sometime this summer.

"I have a match sometime this summer. I don't know exactly when it is, but I know it's coming up and I know at 58 years old I have to be in my underwear in front of everybody and I hold a very high standard of myself," he said.

Many fans and veterans have also pitched Bron Breakker to face Goldberg in a battle of spears. The reigning Intercontinental Champion previously said that he looked up to Goldberg when he was a kid.

Fans have often drawn comparisons between the two men due to their power and similar wrestling styles. It's no secret that a match between the two powerhouses would blow the roof off any building.

