"I'm a bad guy" - The Rock sends a message to female WWE Superstar, says he'll see her soon

WWE RAW after WrestleMania 40 kicked off with Cody Rhodes and Triple H. Soon after, The Rock interrupted Rhodes' segment and revealed that he had to go back to Hollywood but before leaving The Final Boss hinted at going after The American Nightmare once he returns. The TKO Board member has always been active on social media he recently took to Twitter/X to send a message to veteran superstar Natalya.

Natalya recently sent her best wishes to The Rock following this week's RAW. The former SmackDown Women's Champion credited the Hollywood star for inspiring her and also thanked him for his kind gestures.

Reacting to Natalya's message, The Final Boss expressed his gratitude to the 41-year-old stating that he is a bad guy now but even bad guys can be kind and warm.

"Yes, I’m a bad guy but even the bad guys can be kind and warm too;) So much love and respect for you and your family always @NatbyNature Keep raising the bar, and kicking ass. See you soon! My mom, says she misses you:) @WWE @TKOGrp," wrote The Rock.

Check out The Rock's tweet:

The Rock reacted to Roman Reigns' first message since WWE WrestleMania 40

In the main event of Night Two of WrestleMania 40, Roman Reigns lost the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship to Cody Rhodes. The loss marked the end of Reigns' historic title reign after 1316 days.

In the lead-up to Reigns' rematch with Rhodes, The Rock played a major role and also joined The Bloodline. At the WrestleMania XL Kickoff press event, he turned heel by slapping Rhodes. The Final Boss also left The American Nightmare in a bloody mess during an episode of RAW, leading up to The Show of Shows.

On social media, Reigns broke his silence, sending a short message after losing the title. Reacting to the same, the Attitude Era legend wrote the following:

"I know that gym. Day 1. F**k. Yes," wrote The Rock.

The Rock is expected to take time off from television for a few months. However, upon his return, there are chances of him challenging Rhodes for his newly won Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

The Final Boss teased the same on the RAW after WrestleMania. It now remains to be seen when The Rock and Roman Reigns will return to television.

