"I'm coming home Chicago," says former WWE Superstar

Chicago has produced many talented WWE stars over the years, including CM Punk and AJ Lee. A former WWE star is coming home to the Windy City at an event next month. Scarlett Bordeaux departed from the biggest wrestling company in the world on August 10, alongside her real-life husband, Karrion Kross. Their contracts expired, and they were not offered new ones, turning the couple into free agents. In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Scarlett continued her return to the squared circle by promoting her upcoming appearance at AAW Pro's SMOKESHOW event on November 22 at the Berwyn Eagles Club. &quot;I’m coming home Chicago! ❤️‍🔥,&quot; Bordeaux tweeted. Scarlett Bordeaux was born and raised on the North Side of Chicago, in the Edgewater neighborhood area. She made her debut in the local Chicago Style Wrestling promotion. She was also a regular at AAW Pro and Ohio Valley Wrestling before joining Ring of Honor. The former WWE star currently lives in Las Vegas with her husband, Karrion Kross. They recently returned to the independent circuit and made several appearances for different promotions. How did Scarlett Bordeaux become WWE star?In an interview with the Chicago Tribune in 2015, Scarlett Bordeaux revealed how she became a pro wrestler. It all started with not wanting to go to her senior prom in 2009. She, along with some friends, decided to attend an AAW Pro event, and the rest was history. &quot;I saw the girls doing it, and my first impression was, 'I can do that.' I was never a sit-in-the-audience-type person. Even as a little kid, when I saw a band performing at a restaurant, I would ask them if I could sing a song,&quot; Bordeaux said. Bordeaux would make her in-ring debut three years later. Fast forward to 2019, she became a WWE Superstar. Her first stint lasted just two years before returning in August 2022. Karrion Kross and Bordeaux did have a more memorable second run, but it was cut short by their contracts not being renewed.