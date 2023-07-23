"I'm not counting it out" - Triple H's ex-rival teases return to WWE after 14 years

A two-time former Intercontinental Champion recently addressed potentially returning to WWE after 14 years.

Over the past few years, several wrestlers returned to the Stamford-based company after a long absence. Edge made a comeback in 2020, nine years after his retirement. Meanwhile, Trish Stratus returned earlier this year for her second full-time run after her first ended in 2006.

In a recent interview with the Attitude Era Podcast, Val Venis also addressed the possibility of returning to WWE. The former Intercontinental Champion spent about a decade in the Stamford-based company before getting released from his contract in January 2009.

"Well, you know, never say never. But, right now I just got way too much going on. (...) But definitely. I mean, never say never. You know, I could always end up flipping that switch and, you know, making another appearance at some point. But we'll see. We'll see. I'm not counting it out. I'm not counting it out," he said. [From 00:06 to 00:32]

Val Venis once lost his memory on WWE TV

During his WWE run, Val Venis shared the ring with several top superstars, including the company's current Chief Content Officer, Triple H. The former Intercontinental Champion and The Game clashed in a one-on-one match on Monday Night RAW in 2005.

Venis' bout against Triple H ended in disqualification after the latter hit him with a steel chair to the head. Speaking to Wrestling Shoot Interviews, the 52-year-old recalled losing his memory temporarily after that chair shot.

"When I came around and he caught me with that chair, it was one of those things where I don't remember anything when my eyes opened up for the first few seconds all I could see are lights, people, and a wrestling ring on one side of me. And I don't know what my own name is. I don't know why I'm there. I don't know what I'm supposed to do for about what seemed like forever, but it was only about two-three seconds," he said.

