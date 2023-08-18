"I’m definitely chasing 17" - 37-year-old WWE Superstar wants to beat Ric Flair and John Cena's major world title record

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair and John Cena may have competition from a current WWE Superstar who wants to break their record of World title reigns.

The Leader of Cenation and The Nature Boy hold a tie-breaking record of 16-World Championships to their name. But Ric Flair's daughter, Charlotte Flair, has spoken about becoming a 17-time World Champion.

The Queen is already a 14-time Women's World Champion in the Stamford-based promotion. She has been a one-time Divas Champion, a six-time RAW Women's Champion, and a seven-time SmackDown Women's Champion.

While speaking on New York Live, Charlotte Flair revealed she wants to be the torchbearer for the women's division in a male-dominated wrestling industry. The 37-year-old WWE Superstar believes that can be possible once she breaks Cena and Ric Flair's 16-World title reigns.

“So John Cena just tied my dad. So now I have Cena and my dad to beat. But no, I'm definitely chasing 17. And I think if, or when I break the record, it'll be like a woman did it in a male-dominated industry. And I hope that encourages women in all industries that we can do it all," she said. [H/T - Wrestling News.co]

John Cena recently spotted with female WWE star

The multi-time World Champion was last seen on WWE programming when he surprised the fans during the WWE Money in the Bank 2023 PLE in O2 Arena. John Cena was involved in a small yet impactful segment with SmackDown star Grayson Waller.

Recently, The Leader of Cenation shared an off-screen meeting with female NXT superstar Lola Vice. She posted a photo with the WWE legend on Twitter, thanking him with a short message.

"Commit to the concept. Thank you (John Cena)," Vice wrote.

Check out her tweet below:

Expand Tweet

Only time will tell if the 46-year-old veteran returns to the ring for a 17-World title reign. It will also be exciting to see Charlotte Flair surpass the legendary World Championship records.

Do you think The Queen can become a 17-time Women's World Champion? Sound off in the comments section below.