[PHOTO] John Cena spotted with female WWE Superstar

WWE legend John Cena hasn't had a match in months, yet he has had multiple interactions with wrestlers since then. Some have been televised, like with Grayson Waller at Money in the Bank last month, while others have been off-screen.

This includes a recent meeting with NXT Superstar Lola Vice. The Cuban-American up-and-comer took to Twitter to share a picture of her and Cena, thanking the Hollywood star in the tweet. Check out what she said below:

"Commit to the concept. Thank you @JohnCena," tweeted Lola Vice.

Lola Vice (real name: Valerie Loureda) has grown as a performer ever since her in-ring debut at an NXT live event in November 2022. Before signing with WWE, Loudera had a short stint in the MMA promotion Bellator, winning four fights and losing one.

Meanwhile, John Cena is a busy man. There's no telling when he will return to WWE amid his packed Hollywood schedule. The 16-time world champion has a few exciting opponents waiting for him when he next decides to hit the ring.

Cena was last seen on the big screen in Hidden Strike alongside Jackie Chan, and in Barbie, as Mermaid Ken opposite Dua Lipa.

John Cena recently acknowledged one of WWE's top champions

Despite not appearing much on WWE television, Cena still seems to be keeping up with the product. One of them may have particularly caught his eye, as evidenced by the Hollywood star's Instagram handle.

John Cena posted a picture of Gunther with the Intercontinental Championship without any explanation, as is the case with all his Instagram posts. Check it out below:

While he may have simply wanted to pay tribute to The Ring General's excellent work, this could be a hint at a future feud between the two. After all, Cena has never won the Intercontinental Championship. Meanwhile, a win over the WWE legend would further Gunther's status as one of the company's top stars if he isn't already considered one.

Should John Cena be the one to win the Intercontinental Championship from Gunther? Leave your thoughts in the comments section below!