"I'm so disappointed" - Bayley sends message to WWE Hall of Famer ahead of SmackDown

Bayley sent a message to WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle after he celebrated his 54th birthday on last week's episode of SmackDown.

Angle appeared on the blue brand last week as the show was in the Olympic gold medalist's hometown of Pittsburgh. Fellow gold medalist Gable Steveson accompanied him throughout the night as he celebrated backstage.

During the show, Jason Jordan approached the WWE legend backstage. In an absurd storyline from the past, Jordan was revealed to be Angle's son. He presented his storyline father with a card and the two took a photo together.

Bayley took to Twitter today to tell Kurt that he needs to come get his son. The Role Model attached a photo of Jordan with her nemesis, SmackDown announcer Michael Cole:

"Hey @RealKurtAngle, come get your son. I’m so disappointed in him…," tweeted Bayley.

Bayley on what WWE is like under Triple H's leadership

Bayley recently discussed what the backstage environment is like in WWE now that there has been a change in leadership.

Vince McMahon stepped down as CEO in July and announced his departure on Twitter. Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan were named the new co-CEOs of the company, with Triple H assuming creative responsibility WWE.

Speaking with Riju Dasgupta of Sportskeeda Wrestling, Bayley said it feels a bit like the old days of NXT backstage now:

"It's cool. I feel like it's a little bit back in the NXT days, obviously on a larger scale," said Bayley. "I think it's great because he has such a great relationship with everybody and he really does take the time to talk to everybody and to help everyone feel comfortable in what they're doing. You just kinda know that there's good direction any time you talk to him. He's very passionate and dedicated to what he's creating right now, and it's been just so fun to be around him again. I'm really looking forward to everything else he's going to do." [1:45 – 2:19]

Bayley is currently involved in a rivalry with Becky Lynch on RAW. It will be interesting to see when The Role Model and The Man meet inside the squared circle.

