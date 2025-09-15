  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Jimmy Uso
  • "I'm done with y'all for a while" - Jimmy Uso leaves the WWE Universe worried on social media

"I'm done with y'all for a while" - Jimmy Uso leaves the WWE Universe worried on social media

By Sidharth Sachdeva
Modified Sep 15, 2025 09:39 GMT
Jimmy Uso (Image Credits: wwe.com)
Jimmy Uso (Image Credits: wwe.com)

Jimmy Uso has become the talk of the wrestling town ahead of WWE RAW. His recent social media post has left some fans worried about his future.

Ad

Big Jim has moved over to Monday Night RAW to help his twin brother, Jey Uso, against the members of The Vision. The Usos are gearing up for Wrestlepalooza, where they will face Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed in a Tag Team Match.

The OG Bloodline member has a lot on his plate right now, as he and his wife are expecting their first child together. Naomi, who's been on maternity leave, recently posted pictures of herself attending The Bomb Fashion Show in New York City on her Instagram.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Jimmy Uso couldn't help but gush over his wife's new look, sharing one of her pictures on his Instagram handle. Under the post, he dropped a comment that says, "I'm done with y'all for a while."

WWE's huge mistake with John Cena revealed - Watch Here!

His cryptic message has left some fans scratching their heads.

You can check out some of the reactions posted on X (formerly Twitter) below:

Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad

Is Jey Uso turning heel at WWE Wrestlepalooza 2025?

Jey Uso showed signs of a heel turn on WWE RAW last week when he turned his back on LA Knight.

However, contrary to rumors, Bodyslam.net learned that a character change is not on the cards for the YEET Master.

"As of now, there are no creative plans within WWE to turn Jey Uso heel. Internally, he continues to be positioned as one of the company’s top babyfaces, and his current presentation reflects that stance.”
Ad

Jey's actions didn't sit well with Jimmy, who told his twin brother earlier in the night that he had started to sound like Roman Reigns.

Will The Usos get back on the same page before their match at Wrestlepalooza on September 20? How will LA Knight react? Fans must tune in this Monday to find out all the answers.

About the author
Sidharth Sachdeva

Sidharth Sachdeva

Sidharth Sachdeva is an up-and-coming journalist from Chandigarh, India, and has been contributing as a full-time News/feature writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling since joining in early 2021.

He has played a pivotal role in building the website's All Elite Wrestling (AEW) section from the ground up.

In late 2021, Sidharth assumed the role of an Assistant Content Manager and soon became the content head of his team.

He has also interviewed former WWE Superstar Satender Dagar, better known to the wrestling world as Jeet Rama.

Aside from pro wrestling, Sidharth is an avid Football and Cricket fan. Outside of his field, he is a former Table Tennis player and loves to keep his passion alive in his leisure time.

Contact - Sidsachdeva1299@gmail.com

Know More

Paul Heyman's downfall need to be studied - Check!

Quick Links

Edited by Sidharth Sachdeva
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications