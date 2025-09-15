"I'm done with y'all for a while" - Jimmy Uso leaves the WWE Universe worried on social media

Jimmy Uso has become the talk of the wrestling town ahead of WWE RAW. His recent social media post has left some fans worried about his future.Big Jim has moved over to Monday Night RAW to help his twin brother, Jey Uso, against the members of The Vision. The Usos are gearing up for Wrestlepalooza, where they will face Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed in a Tag Team Match.The OG Bloodline member has a lot on his plate right now, as he and his wife are expecting their first child together. Naomi, who's been on maternity leave, recently posted pictures of herself attending The Bomb Fashion Show in New York City on her Instagram.Jimmy Uso couldn't help but gush over his wife's new look, sharing one of her pictures on his Instagram handle. Under the post, he dropped a comment that says, &quot;I'm done with y'all for a while.&quot;His cryptic message has left some fans scratching their heads.You can check out some of the reactions posted on X (formerly Twitter) below:Is Jey Uso turning heel at WWE Wrestlepalooza 2025?Jey Uso showed signs of a heel turn on WWE RAW last week when he turned his back on LA Knight.However, contrary to rumors, Bodyslam.net learned that a character change is not on the cards for the YEET Master.&quot;As of now, there are no creative plans within WWE to turn Jey Uso heel. Internally, he continues to be positioned as one of the company’s top babyfaces, and his current presentation reflects that stance.”Jey's actions didn't sit well with Jimmy, who told his twin brother earlier in the night that he had started to sound like Roman Reigns.Will The Usos get back on the same page before their match at Wrestlepalooza on September 20? How will LA Knight react? Fans must tune in this Monday to find out all the answers.