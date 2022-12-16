Bayley talked about a recent training session she shared with a wrestler and how during it, she was quite embarrassed, despite having a fun time. During WWE's recent tour in Mexico, The Role Model shared the ring with Sasha Banks, as both of them trained with a variety of top luchadors.

One of them included Skayde, a very accomplished Mexican wrestler with a rich history in the country. While Banks is yet to appear in WWE since walking out with Naomi earlier in the year, during the tour, she and Bayley trained together behind the scenes.

In a recent charity Instagram Live by Bayley, she recalled her experience training in Mexico. She said that at one point, she was almost going to cry from how they were being treated, but it was still fun. She noted that while the wrestlers would tell you when you were doing something wrong, they would do so in a good way.

She shared her experience on the last day of training before the tour ended and how she kept messing up all the spots, and he berated her in a way that she didn't understand. This led to him calling her "El Stupida" and hitting her over the head.

"On the last day of training, Skayde kept hitting me over the head because I kept messing up all the spots. ‘Nooo.’ He called me ‘El Stupida.’ I was like, ‘I’m gonna cry. What the hell.’ I was doing two a day, training in the morning, training at night. Everything is on the other side. He is so ‘zippity doo da,’ and I’m like, ‘I didn’t understand.’ [claps heads on head] ‘El Stupida!" (h/t Ringside News)

While she was quite embarrassed, it's also clear that she had a lot of fun training with Sasha Banks during this time.

Bayley lost out on her chance at a title shot on this week's WWE RAW

The Role Model would have been set for a shot at Bianca Belair's RAW Women's Championship if she played her cards right on this week's episode of the red brand.

Unfortunately, things didn't work out her way. Alexa Bliss pinned her in the night's first match after hitting her with the Twisted Bliss. This led to her becoming the No. 1 Contender for Belair's title.

With Bayley having lost the chance at yet another title shot, it will be interesting to see what she does next.

