"I’m going to finish my story"- Former WWE Champion sends a message to Cody Rhodes ahead of Royal Rumble

WWE Superstar Nia Jax recently discussed her rivalry with Becky Lynch ahead of the upcoming Premium Live Event, Royal Rumble 2024.

The two former WWE Women's Champions have been at loggerheads for some time now. Their recent singles match on an episode of RAW served as a continuation of their personal rivalry dating back to 2018, when Jax famously broke Lynch's nose ahead of Survivor Series.

In a recent interview with TV Insider, Nia Jax discussed her extensive history with Becky Lynch. She also conveyed a message to Cody Rhodes, asserting that she would be the one to 'finish the story' that began five years ago.

Jax emphasized that her rivalry with Lynch was far from over. Additionally, she expressed pride in being a part of the journey that contributed to the creation of 'The Man' as we know her today.

"Yeah Cody. I’m going to finish my story. It’s incredible though. We are able to continue this story that started five years ago. We remind the audience and get them invested again. I felt the strength of that moment. I realize it changed the course of history. I am so happy we had that match on Raw recently, and we’re still continuing to tell the story. We’re not finished, Becky. She is one of the best WWE superstars in all of history, so I’m honored to be able to work with her. I’m honored to have been able to contribute to the creation of 'The Man,'" Nia Jax said. [ TV Insider ]

WWE Superstar Nia Jax recently addressed the possibility of joining The Bloodline

The Bloodline, led by Roman Reigns, has undoubtedly been one of the most dominant factions in WWE history.

And it seems that there might be a possibility of another Anoa'i family member joining the group, that being Nia Jax. During a recent interview, The Irresistible Force expressed her admiration for The Bloodline, describing it as incredible to witness. Jax stated that she's always there for them if they ever need support.

"I wouldn't say no, I'm always there if they need me. But they're killing it. There's nothing they can't do. It's incredible to watch them," Jax said.

Nia Jax has already confirmed her participation in the upcoming Women's Royal Rumble Match. It will be captivating to see if she can emerge victorious and position herself for a potential showdown against her rival, Rhea Ripley.

What did you make of Nia Jax's recent remarks? Let us know in the comments section below.

WWE Superstar THREATENS to throw The Rock out of the Rumble HERE.