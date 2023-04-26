"I'm going all for it" - Bianca Belair wants to set a first-ever record at WrestleMania next year

Nearly every superstar in WWE wants to main event WrestleMania someday, and Bianca Belair is one of them.

Belair faced Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 38 and won the RAW Women’s Championship. A year later, she successfully defended her title against Asuka at The Show of Shows.

While The EST is one of the biggest names in sports entertainment, she hasn’t had the privilege of being in the main event of WrestleMania yet. It’s something that Belair is looking to do down the line while holding her RAW Women’s Championship.

During an interview on Ad Free Shows, Belair said that she wanted to be in the main event of WrestleMania 40. She made it clear that she wanted to be in the main event of the second night.

"I want to be in the main event of WrestleMania 40. Second night, main event. I’m going all for it," she said [H/T eWrestlingNews]

Roman Reigns has been in the main event spot on the second night of WrestleMania twice in a row. It would be good to see the creative team give other top stars a chance to take that spot and become the face of the company.

Bianca Belair is the most dominant black champion in WWE of the modern era. WWE should look to shake up the WrestleMania card next year and give her what she’s looking for.

WWE is eyeing a once-in-a-lifetime match for Bianca Belair that could headline WrestleMania

Trish Stratus recently turned heel on WWE RAW and attacked Becky Lynch. The two women will likely have a long rivalry that could stretch till SummerSlam 2023. Hall of Famer could also take on some other young superstars during her current stint in WWE. One of those stars could be RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair.

A report by Xero News states that there have been backstage talks about a program between Belair and Stratus. However, there is no confirmation when it will happen.

"Talk backstage of doing Bianca Belair vs. Trish Stratus for the Raw Women's Championship has picked up as of late. No other word apart from that, no confirmation it will happen, but it has been spoke about to some extent."

Xero News @NewsXero Talk backstage of doing Bianca Belair vs. Trish Stratus for the Raw Women's Championship has picked up as of late



No other word apart from that, no confirmation it will happen, but it has been spoke about to some extent. Talk backstage of doing Bianca Belair vs. Trish Stratus for the Raw Women's Championship has picked up as of lateNo other word apart from that, no confirmation it will happen, but it has been spoke about to some extent.

The company could hold off the match until WrestleMania 40, where the two women could headline the show's premium live event and main event on night two. It would be a great way to build the women’s roster and cement Bianca Belair as the top babyface in the women’s division.

Do you think The EST should main event WrestleMania 40? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Recommended Video Roman Reigns and WWE stars who saved their careers by turning heel

Poll : 0 votes