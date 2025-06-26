"I'm going to do more of this" - John Cena reveals future plans post-WWE retirement

Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena recently revealed his plans following his retirement from professional wrestling. The 17-time World Champion is set to hang up his boots at the end of 2025.

John Cena is currently involved in a heated feud with CM Punk, and the two are set to face each other for the gold at Night of Champions, scheduled for June 28, 2025. Leading up to their upcoming clash, both men have taken shots at each other on the microphone. On last week's SmackDown, Cena took things up a notch in their rivalry after cutting a scathing promo, similar to Punk's infamous pipebomb from 2011.

Trending

Ahead of his match against Punk at Night of Champions, John Cena recently made an appearance on Good Morning America. During the conversation, The Cenation Leader revealed his future plans after retirement from the Stamford-based promotion.

The 17-time World Champion said that he would continue to be an ambassador for WWE, but suggested that fans would get to see less of his 'You Can't See Me' hand gesture.

Goldberg's son breaks silence on his son wrestling again HERE

"I'll be an ambassador for the WWE as long as they'll have me. But I'm going to do more of this [waves his hand] and less of this [does the You Can't See Me action]," he said. [From 4:00 - 4:06]

Check out his interview below:

Former WWE star compared John Cena's promo on SmackDown to CM Punk's 2011 pipebomb

During a recent edition of the REEBOOKED podcast, former WWE star Matthew Rehwoldt said he believed John Cena's promo on last week's SmackDown was the best promo of his heel run.

Rehwoldt added that he thought it was even better than CM Punk's pipebomb from 2011, but later felt that it was unfair to compare them, as The Best in the World's promo was "original."

"This was John Cena's best promo of his heel run. I think it was arguably better than the original pipebomb. I do think so. But part of that is, and I think it is a little unfair, because the 'pipebomb' of [CM] Punk's was like an original, like he kind of threw it out there," Rehwoldt said.

It will be interesting to see what the Triple H-led creative team has planned for John Cena vs. CM Punk at Night of Champions.

Please credit Good Morning America and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use quotes from the first half of this article.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aashrit Satija Aashrit Satija is from New Delhi, India, and is a dynamic writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling. With a deep passion for professional wrestling, he expertly captures its essence through insightful analysis. Aashrit's articles have become a go-to source for fans, delivering the latest news.



His favorite WWE wrestlers are John Cena and Randy Orton. He is also a big football fan. His favorite team is Real Madrid and his favorite player is Cristiano Ronaldo.



His articulate writing style, extensive industry knowledge, and meticulous research ensure both entertainment and information for readers.



Engaging with the WWE community, Aashrit sparks meaningful discussions and fosters camaraderie. As a dedicated contributor, he continues to shape the narrative of this exhilarating sport, leaving a lasting impact through his eloquent prose and unwavering passion. Know More

She started earning millions after WWE fired her - Check the story!