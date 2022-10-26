"I'm not gonna like everything" - WWE Hall of Famer Booker T addresses homophobia accusations

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T responded to accusations of homophobia following his comments on NXT star Quincy Elliott.

After wrestling for a few years on the independent circuit, Quincy Elliott signed with WWE earlier this year. He has since been a regular competitor on NXT. Last Saturday, The Super Diva teamed up with Shotzi to host NXT Halloween Havoc premium live event.

Meanwhile, some people recently accused NXT commentator Booker T of being "homophobic" for making some comments regarding The Super Diva. The WWE legend addressed these accusations on his Hall of Fame podcast, stating that he is not homophobic.

"He was dancing and I go, you know, 'ah, yuck' something like that. I mean if I see any man doing that I'll probably do the same thing. So let's not get it twisted or anything like that. I do not want people to think for one second, I don't need anybody out there promoting, for one second, that Booker T is homophobic. I'm saying it right now, okay, I'm not," Booker said. [From 27:29 to 27:56]

The WWE Hall of Famer also disclosed that he does not want people labeling him "homophobic," explaining that he will never be so.

"I know a lot of people that make that choice to be with the love whoever they wanna love and I have nothing to do with that. I have not problem with it. But I just don't want people labeling me as that because that's something that could catch on fire. People can start really thinking that way. And I just wanna put it out here myself, personally, to you guys, face to face, that that's not me at all and it never will be," said Booker. [From 27:57 to 28:24]

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T has talked to Quincy Elliott

As he continued to address the subject on his podcast, Booker T disclosed that he had talked to Quincy Elliott. However, he explained that he would not act a certain way on television to please LGBTQ fans.

The Hall of Famer also stated that he treats everybody the same way regardless of their sexuality, race, or anything else.

The current NXT commentator explained that he wanted to clear the air on these accusations after seeing a few comments online.

"I've seen a few comments like 'Booker T's homophobia really came out when Quincy Elliott came out on the show tonight.' I'm like, 'man, this is really ridiculous that's what people's minds are and that's what they're thinking.' When I comment about Quincy and not once I think I commented on him other than just 'might not be my cup of tea,'" said Booker.

The WCW legend added that he's not gonna like everything and hopes that he is not being disrespectful.

"I'm not gonna like everything. There's a lot of stuff that I'm not gonna like. [...] It's not gonna be for any reason other than I'm creating a show and making you guys feel a certain way and hopefully I'm not disrespecting you or making you feel a certain way from a main-spirited standpoint," he added. [From 31:33 to 32:32]

