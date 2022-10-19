WWE recently announced Quincy Elliott as the host of NXT Halloween Havoc 2022. The October 22 event will emanate from the Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

The Super Diva is known for breaking gender boundaries with his unique presentation. He initially performed in independent promotions such as Congo Crush and Empire Wrestling Federation. Later, the superstar went to Supreme Pro Wrestling under the MIG gimmick.

In 2021, Elliott was ranked #182 on the Outsport's list of the best LGBT professional wrestlers. The MIG character was seemingly one of the main factors behind his remarkable achievement. During that time, Quincy Elliott wore spikes on his arms, similar to a superhero, which added to his character's appeal.

The host of NXT Halloween Havoc 2022 had his match in the promotion against Joe Gacy at the NXT Level Up event on March 23. Quincy Elliott has scored five victories in his current stint against stars like Bryson Montana, Xyon Quinn, and Sean Gallagher.

Elliott has shown much promise with his grappling techniques. His finisher, the Pendulum Corner Splash, is highly effective inside the squared circle. Since joining NXT, The Super Diva has been a dominant force with his incredible physical stature.

NXT Halloween Havoc 2022 will feature top stars like Bron Breakker and Mandy Rose, who will defend their championships against credible challengers. Multiple gimmick matches are also on the card, which is expected to keep the audience invested throughout the night.

Quincy Elliott will have a partner at NXT Halloween Havoc 2022

The recent announcement by WWE also confirmed Shotzi as the co-host for NXT Halloween Havoc 2022. This came after the SmackDown star dropped a Halloween-themed video to promote the upcoming event. The song is titled I Put a Spell on You and features Scarlett and Harley Cameron as well.

Presently, Shotzi is teaming up with Raquel Rodriguez in an attempt to take down Damage CTRL. The latter recently lost her Women's Tag Team Championship to IYO SKY and Dakota Kai and was targeted by Bayley's group. Shotzi eventually came to the former champion's rescue, hinting at a face turn.

Rodriguez and Shotzi teamed with Roxanne Perez in their latest match against Damage CTRL. However, the babyfaces failed to win the bout despite a valiant effort.

