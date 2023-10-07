"I'm gonna put everything into the match"-Shinsuke Nakamura comments on WWE Fastlane being his WrestleMania

WWE Superstar Shinsuke Nakamura recently opened up about whether WWE Fastlane could be his WrestleMania.

At the upcoming premium live event, Nakamura will face Seth Rollins in a singles match for the World Heavyweight Championship. Both Nakamura and Rollins have had a past full of major brawls and confrontations, which includes their recent match at WWE Payback this year.

While speaking in an exclusive interview with Steve Fall, Nakamura spoke about WWE Fastlane being one of the biggest matches of his career. When asked about his opinion on Fastlane being his WrestleMania, the RAW Superstar mentioned that he would give all his efforts into the match.

He further detailed that he needs to focus on his present rather than thinking about his past matches.

"I'm gonna put everything into the match. Of course. I'm gonna put everything, what I can do [tonight]. Not kind of, it's one of the biggest matches of my career. I forgot about the past, I need to focus now." (H/T- Wrestling News)

Bill Apter and Teddy Long shared their honest opinion on Shinsuke Nakamura and Seth Rollins' upcoming match

Bill Apter and Teddy Long recently shared their honest opinion on Shinsuke Nakamura and Seth Rollins' upcoming match at Fastlane.

While speaking in an interview on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Time Machine, Apter mentioned that Shinsuke Nakamura might end up winning the World Heavyweight Championship at Fastlane, but will eventually lose the title to The Visionary at Survivor Series.

"I disagree here. I think what's going to happen is Nakamura is going to win, and I think in November, Survivor Series, Seth Rollins comes back and regains the title," said the legendary journalist.

Teddy Long added that the business has changed a lot these past few years, so he could also see Nakamura as the World Heavyweight Champion for the time being.

"I think you guys are right, too, and I was just sitting there thinking. My mind goes back to the old school, and the old school wouldn't do that right away," said Teddy Long. "It would be a while for Nakamura, but I have to realize, too, that the business has certainly changed now. It's not what it used to be. I kind of agree with you guys, too. I can see Nakamura winning it, too, because that's entertaining."

It would be exciting to see if Shinsuke Nakamura finally wins a world championship in WWE at Fastlane

