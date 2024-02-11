"I'm not involved, I'm not being sued, I'm not being accused of anything" - Massive WWE name finally breaks silence on Vince McMahon lawsuit

A controversial name has finally shared his thoughts on the sexual assault lawsuit filed against Vince McMahon.

McMahon is no longer involved with WWE in any capacity following recent events. He resigned from TKO Group Holdings mere days after former employee Janel Grant filed a lawsuit against him, accusing him of sexual assault and sex trafficking.

So far, several top stars and wrestling personalities have spoken up about the lawsuit. Bruce Prichard, Vince McMahon's close aide for years and a controversial name in the pro wrestling business, has finally opened up about the lawsuit. Prichard made it clear that he wasn't involved and isn't being sued. He stated that he couldn't comment on the topic as it was a legal matter.

Check out his comments below:

“As far as lawsuits and things of that nature, I’m not at liberty to discuss any legal matters of the company whatsoever. To that, there is nothing that I can say. There can’t be a response from the legal standpoint. You can ask until you’re blue in the face, and that’s going to be your answer. I’m not involved, I’m not being sued, I’m not being accused of anything. It’s a legal matter. Sometimes, it is as simple as, for those who believe, the explanation is needed; for those that don’t, no explanation will do. That’s kind of where we are. Let the rest of it sit in the hands of the fine legal system we have here in the United States of America.” [H/T Fightful]

Bruce Prichard had a lot more to say on the Vince McMahon lawsuit

Prichard further stated that he works for a company [WWE] that's involved in a major lawsuit at the moment, and hence he can't comment. He added that if someone works for a major company that's being sued, they can't say much about it. If they do, they could lose their job.

Vince McMahon is unlikely to ever appear on WWE TV. He responded to Grant's accusations and called them "lies, obscene made-up instances that never occurred."

