"I'm on my knees" – WWE fans want Triple H to "engage his killswitch" at Survivor Series: War Games to end AEW once and for all

WWE Survivor Series: WarGames is expected to be a big event, and AEW is looking to go head-to-head with its competitor by hosting Collision on the same night. Fans want Triple H to end AEW once and for all by doing the unthinkable on Saturday night.

WarGames will feature some of the biggest matches of the year. Fans will see Rhea Ripley, Charlotte Flair, Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton, Becky Lynch, and Drew McIntyre in action during the night.

The event is set to feature the return of Randy Orton after two years. That alone has the potential to break the internet and bring in more wrestling fans to watch the show.

However, AEW will look to go head-to-head against WWE once again by hosting Collision on Saturday night. Fans of the Stamford-based promotion are not happy with this and want Triple H to end the proverbial rivalry by bringing back CM Punk in Chicago.

WWE tried to squash rumors related to CM Punk’s return by announcing Randy Orton as the fifth member of Cody Rhodes’ team for Survivor Series: WarGames. However, many believe that the creative team is trying to throw off fans and actually has a big surprise in store.

The WWE Universe recently took to Twitter (X) to urge Triple H to bring back Punk for Survivor Series for a very specific reason. They want to see him end their rival promotion, AEW, by amassing a huge rating that would crush the Florida-based promotion.

Check out some of the fan reactions below:

Fans want to see a major return!

AEW could take a massive hit on Saturday.

The reaction to CM Punk’s return could break the internet. Having The Viper and the Best in the World return on the same night would help WWE create headlines and go over AEW with ease.

CM Punk could return to attack a member of the WWE Survivor Series: WarGames match

The company has been trying to squash rumors regarding CM Punk’s return to WWE for some time. It looks like the two sides are not on good terms, and it’s likely that the Best in the World will never return to the company again.

However, things may have changed after Triple H took over creative control of the company. It’s possible that the two sides have reached an agreement, and Punk could return in Chicago to surprise everyone.

He could return to attack a member of the heel or babyface side at Survivor Series to kick-start a rivalry. Fans could see him go after Cody Rhodes, who is also a former AEW star.

He could even go after World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins or the heelish Drew McIntyre to keep him out of title contention for some time.

Do you want to see Triple H bring back the Best in the World return at Survivor Series? Sound off in the comments section below.