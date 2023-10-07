"I'm a LA Knight fan" - WWE Hall of Famer speaks up about his friend's controversial comments

LA Knight's surge in popularity in 2023 had a certain WWE Hall of Famer weigh in on what this man has done to earn respect.

According to Kevin Nash, Knight is more or less doing things that bigger and better stars of yesterday have pulled off. The veteran's comments were slammed by fans from the get-go. They consider the 40-year-old as The Megastar. Furthermore, Knight even addressed this observation on television.

Speaking to Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp recently, Kevin Nash's long-time friend and D-Generation X stablemate Sean Waltman, formerly known as X-Pac, revealed that he does not feel the same way as his friend does:

"[Kevin Nash] has his own opinions on things. I'm a LA Knight fan. I like the guy." [4:04-4:10]

Sean Waltman even added that while he does not share the same opinions on things with Kevin Nash, he believes that that's okay among friends.

LA Knight says he is an overnight success in WWE 20 years in the making

While doing an interview for SHAK Wrestling, the SmackDown star was asked when he knew he was going to get pushed in WWE. The truth of the matter is, as was evident in the first half of 2023, the crowd reacting favorably to LA Knight was not enough for the creative team to give him a significant push immediately.

Knight reacted to the interviewer disclosing to the wrestling fans who weren't aware that the former Million Dollar Champion has been working in the industry for half his life:

"Why you gotta frame it like that?" LA Knight laughs. "So, that's the greatest part about this. In a weird way, it's like overnight success. But it's also 20 years in the making to get to an overnight success which is so, such a juxtaposition in a strange way." [5:28-5:49]

LA Knight will team up with John Cena to take on Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso at WWE Fastlane. The bout is rumored to be the main event of the show. If so, it will be The Megastar's first opportunity to close out a Premium Live Event.

Check out here what the latest reports state about LA Knight and WWE's plans for him. Perhaps Fastlane is only the beginning for a substantial and consistent push.

What are your feelings regarding LA Knight's success in WWE? Sound off in the comments section below.

If you use quotes from this article, please give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling and credit the original sources.

AEW spy in WWE? Check out this crazy idea right here.