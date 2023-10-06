WWE has big plans for LA Knight after Fastlane - Reports

LA Knight has been steadily maintaining his insane popularity in WWE, and it seems there are huge plans to push it even further after Fastlane 2023.

Knight has organically made himself one of the most beloved stars in the company since he reverted back to being himself on the main roster. The Stamford-based promotion has also made note of his popularity with the fans and has been putting him in spots to elevate his stock.

These spots include being put in segments with John Cena and joining his side to fight off The Bloodline. The 40-year-old star is now gearing up for a collision against Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso in a tag team match alongside the Cenation Leader at Fastlane. However, WWE reportedly has much more in line ready for him after he finishes over on the premium live event.

According to BWE, it's been revealed that there are big plans in store for LA Knight, as WWE is planning to give him a huge push following Fastlane on October 7.

Top WWE star praised LA Knight ahead of their match at Fastlane 2023

LA Knight is surely in line for huge things in the WWE, and many stars can see him growing his popularity as a superstar in the company. He was even recently acknowledged by 16-time World Champion John Cena ahead of their match at Fastlane 2023.

The Cenation Leader had gotten himself in trouble with The Bloodline following his return to WWE. Cena had found a common ally in AJ Styles who would help him face off against Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso. However, The Bloodline members took the Phenomenal One out with a surprise assault on him in a recent episode of SmackDown.

John Cena was left to fend off for himself alone until LA Knight came to his rescue and allied himself with The GOAT to take them on in a tag team match in Indianapolis on October 7. Cena praised Knight on WWE's The Bump and spoke highly of him for sticking up for himself to do things his way and never giving up.

"LA Knight and my story runs a little bit of parallel, he just refused to give up, never give up, and has done it his own way. Even a lot of times being an underdog and being forgotten by people in the bowels of the arena, but not forgotten by the people in the arena, cheering him on. I think what he’s done is incredible. We work so hard to get where we are at," he said. (H/T WrestleTalk)

