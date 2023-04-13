"I'm not looking for a Bill Goldberg streak" - Returning WWE Superstar is hoping to stay undefeated for the next year

A recently returned superstar has claimed that he isn't looking for a Bill Goldberg streak in WWE.

Following Vince McMahon's resignation last year, Triple H brought back several released superstars. While not all of them have worked out so far, Bronson Reed has definitely made an impact. Reed has never been pinned or submitted on the main roster in a singles match. It took several superstars to eliminate him at Elimination Chamber, and his match against Bobby Lashley this past Monday night ended in a double count-out.

Speaking on WWE's The Bump, Bronston noted that the streak was important to him, but he wasn't looking to emulate Goldberg.

"I want to stay undefeated. I'm not looking to be some type of Bill Goldberg streak but I want to be a guy that is known for getting W's in the ring, and as many as possible. I don't really see anyone at the onset, like on Monday Night RAW who can defeat me one-on-one. So, I'm hoping it goes for a long time, maybe a whole year," said Bronson Reed. [48:32 - 48:55]

Bronson Reed sends warning to several WWE Superstars

Bronson Reed still hasn't forgotten how he was eliminated from the Men's Eliination Chamber match back in February.

Austin Theory defended the United States Championship in the match and was able to escape with a victory. All of the superstars in the match had to gang up on Reed to eliminate him, and Montez put the big man away with a Frog Splash off the top of the pod.

Speaking on WWE's The Bump, the 34-year-old warned Montez Ford, Johnny Gargano, and Seth Rollins that they would have no chance against him in a singles match.

"I was standing after that, I walked out of the chamber. So they had to gang up on me to beat me and get me out of that chamber. I get it, it is business. We are in Montreal, we are all trying to make money, and all trying to win that chamber match. But if I can get all of those guys one-on-one, I will squish them all. And that includes Montez (Ford), that includes Johnny (Gargano), and of course it includes Seth Rollins," said Reed. [47:00 - 47:23]

Humble Wrestling @WrestlingHumble It took almost the entire chamber participants to eliminate Bronson Reed. He was great here. It took almost the entire chamber participants to eliminate Bronson Reed. He was great here.

Bronson Reed and Bobby Lashley had a great match this past Monday night on RAW that ended in a double count-out. The match got the fans excited, and only time will tell if the two superstars will clash again at WWE Backlash next month.

Do you think Bronson Reed will be a champion by the end of 2023? Sound off in the comments section below.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit WWE's The Bump and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

Poll : 0 votes