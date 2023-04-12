Rivalry renewed, new star - 5 WWE matches for Goldberg in Saudi Arabia

WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg recently became a free agent but could still have another match in the company. Goldberg receives the reactions he used to from fans in Saudi Arabia as the legend is still an icon of the business.

He wasn't a part of WWE's plans for WrestleMania 39 but could be in line for a match later this year. The company will be traveling to Saudi Arabia for King of the Ring and Crown Jewel and he could decide to return for one final match.

Listed below are five WWE matches for Goldberg in Saudi Arabia.

#5. Goldberg could battle Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns has already defeated Goldberg in the past, but another clash between the two would make sense in Saudi Arabia. The Tribal Chief defeated the veteran in his last match in WWE at Elimination Chamber 2022.

The 56-year-old could soon return in the best shape of his life and demand one final shot against Reigns. The WCW legend could put his career on the line as well to ensure Reigns accepts the challenge.

#4. Cody Rhodes

Cody Rhodes thought he was going to win the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 39. Instead, he was screwed out of the title after Solo Sikoa interfered and now has to deal with Brock Lesnar on RAW.

The Beast's explanation for attacking Cody Rhodes on the RAW after WrestleMania was that he was unhappy with his spot on the card. Goldberg could be frustrated that the company let his contract run out and may decide to blame Cody Rhodes as well. Rhodes defeating Brock Lesnar and then Goldberg may put him in line for another shot at The Tribal Chief.

#3. Brock Lesnar

Unreal chilling scenes. Also 6 years ago today, in his return match Goldberg would squash Brock Lesnar in under 90 seconds at #SurvivorSeries One of the wildest nights in @WWE history.Unreal chilling scenes. Also 6 years ago today, in his return match Goldberg would squash Brock Lesnar in under 90 seconds at #SurvivorSeries.One of the wildest nights in @WWE history.Unreal chilling scenes. https://t.co/8DQkwvJ8fy

Goldberg has mainly been viewed as a babyface throughout his career and may want to face someone fans despise in Saudi Arabia. Brock Lesnar turned heel when he brutally attacked Cody Rhodes and will be responding to Cody Rhodes' challenge for a match at Backlash on next Monday's episode of RAW.

The Beast will likely be even more loathed after his rivalry with The American Nightmare, and a match against Goldberg would be a good way to keep Lesnar in the spotlight. The two have had some fun matches in the past and many fans wouldn't mind seeing them clash one more time.

#2. Bron Breakker

Bron Breakker is destined to be a megastar on WWE's main roster but could use a big win right away. Breakker lost the NXT Championship to Carmelo Hayes at Stand and Deliver 2023 and many fans believed that he would arrive on the main roster following WrestleMania.

While Bron hasn't shown up on RAW or SmackDown yet, he may get drafted in a few weeks. A win over a Hall of Famer in Saudi Arabia would be a tremendous way to introduce the 25-year-old to a brand new audience and increase his star power right away.

#1. Baron Corbin

Patrick The Heel @patricktheheel This match did nothing for Baron Corbin This match did nothing for Baron Corbin https://t.co/chTHAVbooM

Baron Corbin defeated Kurt Angle at WrestleMania 35. It was the Olympic Gold Medalist's final match and was supposed to propel Corbin into becoming a big star. Unfortunately, things haven't panned out for Baron and he was recently abandoned by JBL after the WWE legend offered to be his manager.

Corbin could demand a match at one of the upcoming premium live events in Saudi Arabia and head to the ring to face a mystery opponent. The two-time Universal Champion could be revealed as the opponent and defeat Corbin in a matter of seconds.

