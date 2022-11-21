WWE Survivor Series: Why did Brock Lesnar pitch for Goldberg to squash him in 90 seconds?

Brock Lesnar and Goldberg are two legends in the sport who have only encountered each other a handful of times, one of them during the WWE Survivor Series 2016 event. During the match, the latter picked up the victory after only 90 seconds.

After 12 years away from the sport, the Hall of Famer returned and was put on the radar of The Beast Incarnate. Surprisingly, Brock Lesnar was also Goldberg's last match in WWE. The two last faced each other in 2004 at WrestleMania XX, which saw Da Man pick up the victory.

Although Lesnar tried to get the upper hand early on in the Survivor Series match, Goldberg quickly reversed this before connecting with two Spears and a Jackhammer to pick up the victory. Interestingly, it was later revealed by the Hall of Famer that it was Lesnar's own idea for the match to only go for only approximately 90 seconds.

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Brock decided to go with a quick finish to the WWE Survivor Series match because he saw financial gain from a potential rematch in the future. A year later, this prediction came true when the two men faced each other once more at WrestleMania 33. This time around, it was The Beast who emerged victorious and captured the promotion's Universal Championship.

Goldberg was inducted into the Hall of Fame class of 2018 and continued wrestling for a bit with the promotion. The WCW legend's last match occurred during this year's Elimination Chamber against Roman Reigns, which the latter won.

Meanwhile, Brock Lesnar has been more active with the company, but he has taken some absences here and there. His last match transpired at this year's Crown Jewel against Bobby Lashley, who was defeated.

What were reportedly the original plans for Brock Lesnar and Goldberg's WWE Survivor Series match?

The aforementioned 2016 match received mixed reactions from fans. Some may be happy to see the wrestling legend return after a decade with a big victory, but some were confused and even angry about the sudden finish. However, the match was reportedly not supposed to go in that manner.

According to reports, the original plan was to have Brock Lesnar defeat Goldberg in their WWE Survivor Series match. It was said that this was a way to avenge his loss at WrestleMania, but they changed after his rival agreed to extend his deal at the Royal Rumble on Lesnar's request.

While some fans may not have been happy with the result of the WWE Survivor Series match between the two legends, it was still a memorable return for the Hall of Famer to showcase his dominance.

