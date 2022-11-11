"I'm pressing charges" - Mandy Rose's associate promises to put the assailant in jail

Former NXT UK Women's Champion Alba Fyre viciously took out Mandy Rose's associate, Jacy Jayne, on the previous episode of NXT. However, Jacy Jayne has promised to put assailant Alba Fyre behind bars.

WWE announced that the leader of Toxic Attraction, Mandy Rose, will defend her NXT title against Alba Fyre next week in a Last Woman Standing Match.

Hence, to put the NXT Women's Champion on notice, Fyre assaulted both Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne. Additionally, ahead of Fyre's clash against Rose, Jacy has pressed charges against the challenger.

"I'm pressing charges. Thanks for doing this all on video, you idiot. By the time I'm done with you, you'll be in jail, in debt, & still not the champion," Jacy Jayne tweeted.

According to Jacy, her charges against Alba Fyre would cost her an opportunity to face Rose for the NXT Women's title next week.

Why is Alba Fyre taking down Mandy Rose and her teammates?

The defender and the challenger of the NXT Women's title collided at Halloween Havoc several weeks ago. Mandy Rose emerged victorious and had the last laugh at Alba after Jayne and Dolin interfered in the bout.

The Toxic Attraction cost Fyre a golden opportunity to win the title. Later, the former NXT UK Women's Champion was on a roll to burn Dolin, Jayne, and Rose one after the other.

Last week, Alba Fyre sent Gigi Dolin through a table that gave her three broken ribs. Later, while speaking to the leader of Toxic Attraction, Jayne was pulled over by someone she thought was a traffic cop. But it turned out to be Fyre instead, as she pushed Jacy out of the car, sending a sound message to the champion.

Since Jacy Jayne and Gigi Dolin are out of the equation, it will be an exciting catch to see if Mandy Rose can defend her title without any help.

