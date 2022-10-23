Mandy Rose retains NXT Women's Championship at Halloween Havoc

Mandy Rose successfully retained the NXT Women's Championship at Halloween Havoc tonight. The Golden Goddess took on Alba Fyre at NXT's Premium Live Event.

In the middle of the show, it was shown that Fyre had abducted Rose. Just before their match, Fyre showed up outside the Performance Center with Rose in the latter's SUV and dragged her into the ring.

At one point, it looked like Fyre would pick up the win, but Rose's Toxic Attraction cronies, Gigi Dolin & Jacy Jayne, interfered and pulled the referee out of the match.

Fyre superkicked Jayne off the apron and inadvertently also caused the ref to fall outside. Fyre hit the Gory Bomb on Rose and made the cover. Had the referee been there, she would have gotten the three-count.

Fyre went outside the ring to roll back the referee inside but Dolin and Jayne ambushed her behind the referee's back. Inside the ring, Rose hit Kiss By The Rose finisher on Fyre and picked up the victory.

As it stands, Rose's historic reign is still ongoing and it remains to be seen who will eventually dethrone her.

Are you happy that Mandy Rose retained the NXT Women's Championship? Sound off in the comments section below!

