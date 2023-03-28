"I'm ready for the goosebumps"-Seth Rollins excited for the WrestleMania 39 crowd to sing his entrance theme

WWE Superstar Seth Rollins is very excited to hear the WWE Universe sing at WrestleMania 39.

The Visionary has become a fan-favorite over the last year, thanks to his Joker-esque character, cynical laugh, and incredible in-ring performances. Rollins' entrance theme morphed shortly after his run as the Monday Night Messiah into something a little more catchy, with fans all across the world singing along every time he steps into the squared circle.

Now Rollins is looking for the biggest response to his theme yet at this weekend's WrestleMania 39 premium live event. When WWE asked fans on Twitter whose entrance they were most excited for at the Showcase of the Immortals, one user named Rollins. This led the former Shield member to respond and claim that he was ready to feel the goosebumps from the SoFi Stadium.

"I’m ready for the goosebumps."

Rollins will be taking on Logan Paul at WrestleMania 39 after Logan seemingly cost him two wins earlier this year at the Royal Rumble and Elimination Chamber.

Seth Rollins has not challenged for the world title in over a year

Seth Rollins may be having a high-stakes grudge match at WrestleMania 39, but the Visionary has not competed for a world championship since the 2022 Royal Rumble. That night, Rollins faced his former Shield brother, Roman Reigns. However, The Tribal Chief refused to release a guillotine and Rollins won the matchup by DQ. This was the only time Reigns has lost in his two-plus-year title reign.

Despite that victory, Rollins is yet to have a rematch even though he's expressed numerous times in the past that he feels like he is the top guy. He will be looking to prove this once again by stealing the show with Logan Paul at Mania, who he recently called out for setting a bad example for wrestlers of the future. Unfortunately, for Rollins, the YouTube sensation has gotten the better of him on WWE television in the build-up to their feud.

WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists



#WWERAW Logan Paul smoked Seth Rollins AGAIN Logan Paul smoked Seth Rollins AGAIN#WWERAW https://t.co/G907eracp0

One thing is for certain, Seth Rollins will be coming to the Showcase of the Immortals dressed to impress, with his bout against Logan Paul possibly being the "match of the night" worthy.

