"I'm really glad someone caught it" - Cody Rhodes comments on the message he sent to WWE Hall of Famer following WWE Royal Rumble

WWE Hall of Famer Dusty Rhodes is an absolute legend in the business of pro-wrestling. His son, Cody Rhodes, has continued his legacy and is now at the top of the mountain on television. Cody most recently won the Royal Rumble match and is set to take on the company's biggest name in the main event of WrestleMania 39, Roman Reigns.

Despite his entry to the Rumble being announced prior, robbing fans of a will he/won't he surprise factor during the match, Rhodes' win was met with a positive reception from fans.

After eliminating Gunther and solidifying his victory, The American Nightmare celebrated in the ring. During this time, a fan caught him saying, "I did it dad." This was addressed in WWE The Bump, with Rhodes commenting on it:

"I didn't, you know, sometimes you think of what you're gonna say and, that one wasn't in my dream, the visualization of what this Rumble could possibly be, and then winning it, so, as much as you try to distance yourself from that, you really never can sometimes and, I'm glad somebody caught it." [23:02-23:30]

Christian Heard @KingOcho3K #fanart I’m very excited that @CodyRhodes came back from a injury and won the Royal Rumble. Now he got to finish the story by winning the WWE Championship at Wrestlemania for his father the American Dream Dusty Rhodes. #WWE I’m very excited that @CodyRhodes came back from a injury and won the Royal Rumble. Now he got to finish the story by winning the WWE Championship at Wrestlemania for his father the American Dream Dusty Rhodes. #WWE #fanart https://t.co/3W1vMKcmJR

You can watch the entire interview here.

Cody Rhodes on what it meant to point at the WWE WrestleMania 39 sign

The American Nightmare has often found himself highly emotional when it comes to his late father. The duo were even featured together on television back in 2013, when the Rhodes Family fought for their jobs in storyline (kayfabe) against The Authority.

On The Bump, Rhodes recalled what it meant to win the Rumble, climb to the top of the second rope and point to the WrestleMania 39 sign.

"I'm pointing at the sign because the biggest WrestleMania of all time, the biggest wrestling event of all time, the biggest sports entertainment event of all time, is going to be headlined by a Rhodes. I fought for so long and then my dad also fought for so long and we stirred up so much trouble competing against WWE." [H/T: Sportskeeda]

Do you think Cody Rhodes will finally win the big one and in turn, end The Tribal Chief's historic title reign at WWE WrestleMania 39? Voice your take in the comments section below.

Is The Undertaker returning to WWE in a new role? A WWE Hall of Famer thinks so. Click here for more

Poll : 0 votes