"I'm very sorry!" - Seth Rollins reacts to angry wrestling fans after missing a WWE Live Event tonight

Former WWE Champion Seth Rollins recently responded to a disappointed fan after the former missed a live event tonight in Columbus, Ohio.

Both Rollins and Becky Lynch were advertised for the show but were unable to make it due to travel issues. Austin Theory battled Johnny Gargano and Damian Priest in a Steel Cage match in the main event of the show. Rollins is set to square off against the United States Champion on the first episode of WWE RAW in 2023.

The Visionary took to Twitter to respond to a couple of wrestling fans who were bummed that he wasn't at the live event tonight in Columbus. One fan noted that travel issues must have prevented the couple from making the event, and Rollins confirmed that was the case.

"It [the travel issues] did. And I’m very sorry! We tried, but by the time the bus broke down on the side of the road we had no other recourse," tweeted Seth Rollins.

Another wrestling fan said that he surprised his son with tickets to the event, and the only reason he wanted to go was to see Seth Rollins. The 36-year-old apologized to the disappointed WWE fan and said it was impossible for them to get to the event.

"Massive apologies my friend. We tried everything to make it in time, but with flight delays and cancellations on top of our bus breaking down, it was impossible."

Vince Russo believes Seth Rollins is burying Austin Theory on WWE RAW

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently claimed that Seth Rollins is doing Austin Theory no favors by referring to him as a kid.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW show, Russo said that the former WWE Champion is "burying" the United States Champion by referring to him as a kid. He added that Austin Theory needs to respond the next time it happens.

"And also, Chris, you can't warn people, 'Don't call me kid, don't call me kid...' and when they are this far from your face, they are calling you kid and you are not doing anything, bro. I don't even know if he knows, Seth is burying him when he keeps referring to him as a kid. If that is your Achilles heel bro whenever somebody says that to you, it's time to throw down."

Seth Rollins lost the United States Championship to Austin Theory at WWE Survivor Series. It will be interesting to see if he can win it back when the two superstars battle for the title on January 2.

Do you want to see Seth Rollins as the United States Champion again? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

