"I'm doing the stupid fashion shows" - LA Knight points out the biggest differences between the two WWE regimes

WWE's landscape changed utterly after Vince McMahon's regime was replaced with Triple H's new regime across the board. Recently, LA Knight gave his honest opinion and pointed out the biggest differences between both regimes in the company.

In 2022, LA Knight unfortunately underwent a character change on the main roster as he became Max Dupri of the Maximum Male Models. Many believe that the new character lacked charisma and zeal compared to what the star accomplished previously as The Megastar.

The tide finally turned for Dupri as the new regime allowed him to revert to his previous gimmick on WWE's main roster. Speaking to Gorilla Position, LA Knight addressed two major differences he felt and noticed when the company transitioned from Vince McMahon to Triple H as their creative leader.

"I plead the fifth... When you look at the fact that I came in NXT, I was doing my thing there, and I feel like I was doing my thing there very very well there. Then, to come up and for there to be such a disconnect from there to the main roster, and nobody had any idea what I was doing down there. And say well he's going to, why don't we try having him run a modeling agency? I mean personally, gigantic differences," said Knight.

Knight revealed that the audience's interest in the product increased following the transition.

"At the same time, I'm sure there are some people who are very happy with the changes, and some people who aren't very happy with the changes, but I would say overall I've noticed a drastic difference. I think everybody noticed a drastic difference just alone in the attendance. When I was first coming up in 2022 and I'm doing the stupid fashion shows, half the side of the arena would be, a decent amount of empty seats over there. Now, everywhere we go it's filled out." [From 16:35 to 18:33]

16-time WWE Champion praises LA Knight

Last year, John Cena returned for a surprising two-month run with WWE and aligned with LA Knight on Friday Night SmackDown against The Bloodline.

Speaking to Chris Van Vliet, The Leader of Cenation praised the star and his work with the promotion after grinding for years on the independent circuit.

"There is a situation where I want to say he [LA Knight] is gifted. That is not the right thing to say. What I should say is, Man, he has worked to get his talent. He is the embodiment of perseverance, and hard work, and believing in himself. He has earned every inch. It was really, really fun to be in there with him," said Cena.

The dynamic duo of The Megastar and John Cena earned a victory against Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso of The Bloodline at WWE Fastlane 2023.

