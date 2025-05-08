"I miss you" - Liv Morgan receives loving message from major WWE star, and it's NOT Dominik Mysterio

Liv Morgan is currently away from in-ring action and will be off WWE television for a while. Amidst her hiatus, The Judgment Day member received a heartwarming message from a major superstar, and it's not Dominik Mysterio.

On RAW after WrestleMania 41, Raquel Rodriguez and Morgan reclaimed the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship from Lyra Valkyria and Becky Lynch. Later, in an edition of the red brand on April 28, 2025, The Miracle Kid asked Nick Aldis, who was filling in for Adam Pearce as General Manager, if she could take some time off for a major project outside the company. Her request was granted by the SmackDown GM.

After the Monday night show, it was officially revealed that Liv Morgan will be filming the Bad Lieutenant: Tokyo movie directed by Takashi Miike. The former WWE Women's World Champion is reportedly expected to return to the United States from Japan on May 17.

The Judgment Day star recently shared pictures of herself from Tokyo, where the movie is currently being filmed. Responding to her post on X/Twitter, Natalya sent a loving message to Liv Morgan, who has been away from RAW TV.

"I miss you," she wrote.

WWE star claims Liv Morgan wasn't aware of one major truth about him

The Creed Brothers recently appeared on Sheamus' Celtic Warrior Workout episode. During the conversation, Julius Creed made a major revelation about The Miracle Kid.

The American Made member disclosed that Liv Morgan wasn't aware that he and Brutus Creed are brothers in real life until the RAW before WrestleMania 41.

"And then last Monday [Night RAW] in Sacramento [on April 14, 2025], Liv Morgan thought that we [me and Brutus Creed] weren't actual brothers either. I had to break out the baby photos, us sharing bunk beds, and everything," Julius said.

You can listen to the star's comments below in the video:

Fans will have to wait and see if Liv Morgan returns to action following the upcoming Backlash Premium Live Event.

