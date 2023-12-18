"I NEED her" - WWE star sends desperate message to Rhea Ripley

A WWE star has sent a desperate message to Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley.

The Eradicator was the first entrant in the 2023 Women's Royal Rumble match and went the distance. She eliminated Liv Morgan to win the Royal Rumble and captured the SmackDown Women's Championship from Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 39. The title has since been rebranded to the Women's World Championship on WWE RAW.

Ripley had an impressive month as champion in November. She successfully defended the title in a Fatal 5-Way match at WWE Crown Jewel on November 4 and then defeated Zoey Stark to remain champion three weeks later at Survivor Series. The Judgment Day member defeated Alpha Academy's Maxxine Dupri last Monday night in a non-title match and was confronted by Ivy Nile after the victory.

Rhea Ripley recently shared photos of herself and Dominik Mysterio playing with Quokkas during their visit to Australia.

SmackDown interviewer Cathy Kelley took to her Instagram story to complain about the Women's World Champion hanging out with Dominik Mysterio in Australia. Kelley wondered why Ripley was playing with Quokkas with Mysterio when she needed her.

"Why is @rhearipley_wwe in Australia hanging with Quokkas and mullet man when I NEED her," she wrote.

Cathy Kelley sends interesting message on Instagram.

Bill Apter claims that Rhea Ripley has stood out in WWE this year

Legendary wrestling journalist Bill Apter recently praised Rhea Ripley as a performer and claimed that she has changed the women's division for the better.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted, Bill Apter complimented The Judgment Day member as a performer. Apter added that Ripley has stood out this year and has changed a lot in the women's division.

"Absolutely amazing. I don't think Rhea was the best overall in-ring performer. I still look to Charlotte Flair on that very high pedestal of an in-ring performer. But both of them, their ring presence is amazing, but I think that Rhea has really stood out this year, and changed a lot in the whole division of the way attitudes go in the ladies division." [18:56 onwards]

Rhea Ripley has been dominant as Women's World Champion, and there seemingly is no end to her title reign in sight. It will be fascinating to see how long she can hold onto the title moving forward.

